Where will area teams land in new FHSAA football structure?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – With the Florida High School Athletic Association board of directors voting to change the structure of football in the state, how will teams be placed when new classes and districts are unveiled?
The FHSAA staff has been given flexibility by the board to design a policy that will create new Metro and Suburban divisions that schools in the state will be placed in. The Metro division includes schools in the eight most densely populated counties, as determined by census data. The Suburban division includes schools in the remaining 59 counties.
There remain numerous questions that have yet to be answered. FHSAA executive director George Tomyn said that the staff will work to address those as quickly as possible. Questions about moving up or down a class, how schools on the border of metro areas are handled, among others, will likely be answered when the FHSAA releases its policy in the coming weeks.
Below is what current enrollment numbers for area schools look like and how those schools would be placed in those classes using the metric provided by the FHSAA during Monday’s board meeting.
Metro Class 4A
64 schools (2,356 and above enrollment)
Sandalwood: 2,751
Mandarin: 2,465
Atlantic Coast: 2,421
Metro Class 3A
64 schools (1,675-2,355 enrollment)
First Coast: 2,161
Fletcher: 2,099
Englewood: 1,806
Parker: 1,677
Metro Class 2A
64 schools (601-1,674 enrollment)
Riverside: 1,600
White: 1,503
Westside: 1,501
Stanton: 1,460
Ribault: 1,373
Paxon: 1,319
Bishop Kenny: 1,296
Raines: 1,244
Jackson: 953
Wolfson: 902
Baldwin: 739
Bolles: 813
Episcopal: 605
Metro Class 1A
36 schools (below 600 enrollment)
Providence: 458
Bishop Snyder: 428
Trinity Christian: 355
University Christian: 236
North Florida Educational Institute: N/A
Christ’s Church: 155
Cedar Creek Christian: 92
Eagle’s View: 82
Harvest Community: 94
Suburban Class 4A
68 schools (1,893 enrollment)
Bartram Trail: 3,214
Oakleaf: 2,658
Flagler Palm Coast: 2,652
Nease: 2,573
Creekside: 2,458
Fleming Island: 1,909
Suburban Class 3A
68 schools (1,443-1,892 enrollment)
Ponte Vedra: 1,889
St. Augustine: 1,800
Columbia: 1,736
Ridgeview: 1,727
Matanzas: 1,716
Middleburg: 1,711
Clay: 1,634
Orange Park: 1,551
Menendez: 1,489
Suburban Class 2A
68 schools (601-1,442 enrollment)
Baker County: 1,442
Yulee: 1,381
Tocoi Creek: 1,322
Suwannee: 1,120
Palatka: 1,044
Fernandina Beach: 980
West Nassau: 960
Keystone Heights: 850
Bradford: 766
Interlachen: 678
Crescent City: 613
Suburban Class 1A
30 schools (below 600 enrollment)
St. Joseph: 237
Rural Class 1A
33 schools (below 600 enrollment)
Union County: 593
Fort White: 585
Hilliard: 424