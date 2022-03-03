Bradford starts fast, runs past Hawthorne in boys hoops state semis

Bradford will play for the Class 1A boys basketball state championship on Friday at 7 p.m.

Bradford is headed to a place it’s never been before — the boys basketball state championship game.

The Tornadoes jumped out to an early lead and never let up, routing Hawthorne 53-35 in the Class 1A state semifinals on Wednesday night at the RP Funding Center in Lakeland.

Bradford had been to the third round of the state playoffs just once before and never beyond … until now. The Tornadoes (15-10) will face Paxton (24-4) on Friday night at 7 for the state title.

Shayne Davis had 17 points and seven rebounds for Bradford. Chalil Cummings and Amaari Jones followed with eight points apiece for the Tornadoes. Bradford forced Hawthorne’s leading scorer, CJ Ingram, into a rough night shooting. Ingram was 1 of 10 from the field.

Hawthorne (11-5) led just once, right at the start of the game.