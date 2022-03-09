New football districts released as Metro/Suburban plans take shape

Bolles QB DJ Moore (1) picks up yards in the second quarter against St. Augustine during a Week 3 game.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association gave a bit more clarity to the state’s new Metro/Suburban on Wednesday afternoon, providing a guide for appeals and giving teams an idea of when they can begin scheduling.

Some of the student population numbers changed from the association’s initial projections, but local programs that News4JAX had assembled from student enrollment were largely unchanged with the exception of Ponte Vedra and Matanzas, both of whom moved up a classification.

Schools now have an idea of when they can begin assembling schedules — late March. That’s when the recently released districts will be finalized after the appeals process.

The big updates since the board of directors meeting that voted in the radical concept are more substance to the appeals process and for schools that fall on the outskirts of geographically isolated areas.

The FHSAA authored two new policies to address those issues as the new Metro/Suburban landscape begins to take shape.

In Policy 12.2.6, the FHSAA said: The Executive Director, at his/her discretion, may administratively assign a school to the next classification lower than the classification to which it would otherwise be assigned if the school is geographically isolated from other schools in the classification to which it would be assigned.

In 12.2.7, A school that is geographically isolated from other schools in the classification to which it is assigned may submit in writing to the Executive Director a request that it be administratively reassigned to the next higher classification. The Executive Director may honor such a request if, in his/her opinion, there are other schools in the higher classification that are closer in geographic proximity to the school submitting the request for reassignment.

District 1-4M

Atlantic Coast

Sandalwood

Mandarin

District 1-3M

First Coast

Fletcher

Englewood

Parker

District 1-2M

Riverside: 1,600

Raines: 1,244

Jackson: 953

Ribault: 1,373

District 2-2M

Bishop Kenny

Bolles

Wolfson

Episcopal

District 3-2M

Baldwin: 739

White: 1,503

Westside: 1,501

District 1-1M

Christ’s Church

North Florida Educational Institute

Providence

Trinity Christian

University Christian

District 3-4S

Bartram Trail

Gainesville Buchholz

Creekside

Fleming Island

Oakleaf

District 4-4S

Flagler Palm Coast

Matanzas

Nease

Ponte Vedra

District 3-3S

Columbia

Middleburg

Orange Park

Ridgeview

District 4-3S

St. Augustine

Clay

Gainesville

Menendez

District 4-2S

Suwannee

Taylor County

Wakulla

District 5-2S

Baker County

Yulee

West Nassau

Fernandina Beach

District 6-2S

Bradford

Interlachen

Keystone Heights

Palatka

Tocoi Creek

District 3-1S

P.K. Yonge

St. Francis

St. Joseph

Trinity Catholic