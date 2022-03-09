New football districts released as Metro/Suburban plans take shape

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Florida High School Athletic Association gave a bit more clarity to the state’s new Metro/Suburban on Wednesday afternoon, providing a guide for appeals and giving teams an idea of when they can begin scheduling.
Some of the student population numbers changed from the association’s initial projections, but local programs that News4JAX had assembled from student enrollment were largely unchanged with the exception of Ponte Vedra and Matanzas, both of whom moved up a classification.
Schools now have an idea of when they can begin assembling schedules — late March. That’s when the recently released districts will be finalized after the appeals process.
The big updates since the board of directors meeting that voted in the radical concept are more substance to the appeals process and for schools that fall on the outskirts of geographically isolated areas.
The FHSAA authored two new policies to address those issues as the new Metro/Suburban landscape begins to take shape.
In Policy 12.2.6, the FHSAA said: The Executive Director, at his/her discretion, may administratively assign a school to the next classification lower than the classification to which it would otherwise be assigned if the school is geographically isolated from other schools in the classification to which it would be assigned.
In 12.2.7, A school that is geographically isolated from other schools in the classification to which it is assigned may submit in writing to the Executive Director a request that it be administratively reassigned to the next higher classification. The Executive Director may honor such a request if, in his/her opinion, there are other schools in the higher classification that are closer in geographic proximity to the school submitting the request for reassignment.
District 1-4M
Atlantic Coast
Sandalwood
Mandarin
District 1-3M
First Coast
Fletcher
Englewood
Parker
District 1-2M
Riverside: 1,600
Raines: 1,244
Jackson: 953
Ribault: 1,373
District 2-2M
Bishop Kenny
Bolles
Wolfson
Episcopal
District 3-2M
Baldwin: 739
White: 1,503
Westside: 1,501
District 1-1M
Christ’s Church
North Florida Educational Institute
Providence
Trinity Christian
University Christian
District 3-4S
Bartram Trail
Gainesville Buchholz
Creekside
Fleming Island
Oakleaf
District 4-4S
Flagler Palm Coast
Matanzas
Nease
Ponte Vedra
District 3-3S
Columbia
Middleburg
Orange Park
Ridgeview
District 4-3S
St. Augustine
Clay
Gainesville
Menendez
District 4-2S
Suwannee
Taylor County
Wakulla
District 5-2S
Baker County
Yulee
West Nassau
Fernandina Beach
District 6-2S
Bradford
Interlachen
Keystone Heights
Palatka
Tocoi Creek
District 3-1S
P.K. Yonge
St. Francis
St. Joseph
Trinity Catholic