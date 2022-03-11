What you need to know about tickets, parking at the rain-delayed Players

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Rain has made The Players Championship a mess, interrupting the first and second rounds. So, what does that mean for fans who bought tickets for those rounds?

Jared Rice, executive director of The Players, said on Friday that fans who bought tickets for Friday’s second round can use those passes for either Saturday or Sunday. There are no refunds for tickets.

There’s bad news about parking though. Since Saturday and Sunday’s parking passes had been sold out, there’s no way to honor Friday parking that was purchased.

“We unfortunately can’t accommodate that,” Rice said. “So, we are going to tell fans that planning to use this benefit to seek alternate means of transportation. Uber, our bike and golf cart parking is still available, downtown and area shuttles are the way to go.”

The youth policy still applies, with up to two youth 15 years old and younger being admitted free with a ticketed adult.