Meet honors James Day as area stars shine at 57th Bob Hayes Invitational

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Bob Hayes Invitational track and field meet was missing a big part of its race-day operations, but the show went on Saturday at Raines High School.

The 57th installment of the annual event was held for the first time without longtime meet director James Day, who died unexpectedly last month. Day had been with the event since its inception and his absence was felt.

The meet honored Day with his traditional golf cart out on the field and a sign nearby in Thirteen area athletes brought home individual titles — six boys, seven girls — including double wins by two area athletes.

Mandarin thrower Damoni Kelly and Nease hurdler Cyrus Ways both took home dual golds on Saturday.

Kelly continued her torrid start to the season, winning the discus with a throw of 128 feet, 3 inches. Kelly also won the shot put with a throw of 44-4. Kelly is the state leader in the shot put.

Ways was excellent in the hurdles, edging Raines’ Harrison Robinson in the 110 hurdles with a 13.99. Robinson posted a 14.08. Ways also won the 300 hurdles in 37.73. Both of those times are state-leading for Ways.

Ad

Wolfson’s Kiersten Dearing finished second in the 1600 in 5:44.18. Episcopal’s Whitney Morgan was fourth (5:47.29).

Brittney Jennings of Sandalwood won the 100 hurdles in 13.98. Creekside’s Sydney Campbell was fourth in the 100 in 12.02. Campbell also had a third in the 200 in 24.14.

Oakleaf’s Sierra Barrera was third in the 1600 Lewis Siplin event in 5:27.03. Mandarin’s Terren Peterson was third in the 400 in 57.33.

The Oakleaf girls were third in the 400 relay (50.12) and Bishop Kenny was fourth (50.48).

The area went 1, 2, 3, 4 in the girls 800, with Ka’Myya Haywood of Bishop Kenny (2:17.66) leading Mandarin’s Alyssa Wyatt (2:20.84), Baldwin’s Kennedi Proctor (2:22.93) and Oakleaf’s Sierra Barrera (2:23.11) to the finish.

Mandarin had a solid showing in the girls 3200 with Annie Loehle winning in 11:31.99 and Lauren Conover (12:09.07) taking fourth. Episcopal’s Lucrezia Gowdy was second in 11:34.33.

Ad

The Sandalwood girls took third in the 1600 relay in 4:02.65.

Maya Till of Creekside finished second in the pole vault in 10.2 feet.

Behind Mandarin’s Kelly in the discus, Bartram’s Libby Williams was fourth in 112-6. Kelly also won the shot put with a throw of 44-4. Teammate Aliyah Robertson was third in 39-6.

Emily Rohan from Bolles won the javelin with a 108-5 throw. Nease’s Alexandra Bohanon was second in 108-1.

Oakleaf’s Sydney Brown was third in the high jimp in 5 feet, 2 inches. She was followed by Bishop Kenny’s Sydney Roundtree (5-2) and Fleming’s Gabrielle Flores (5 feet).

Oakleaf’s Arianna Eason won the triple jump with a jump of 37 feet, 5 inches.

For the boys, Braden Motycka of Bartram Trail won the boys 1600 in 4:45.13. Mandarin’s Max Dedrick was third (4:50.42). Nolan Hemmen of Bartram Trail won the 1600 Lewis Siplin run in 4:28.09. Alex Ruge of Mandarin was third in 4:31.62.

Traunard Folson of Jackson was second in the 100 in 10.47. Creekside’s Christian Miller was third with the same time. Miller took second in the 200 in 21.07.

Ad

Bishop Kenny’s Noah Straley was second in the 400 in 48.63, followed by Sandalwood’s David Terry (48.66).

Fleming Island’s Alex Bendig was second in the 800 in 2:00.09, right in front of Creekside’s Jesse Benavides (2:00.30). John Keester IV of Fleming won the 3200 in 9:52.81, followed by Bartram runners Jemescu Picone (9:53.51) in second and Peter Hudson (10:12.17) in fourth.

Raines finished second in the boys 400 relay in 42.18, and the Vikings also finished second in the 1600 in 3:21.14. Jackson was third in 3:28.13.

In the shot put, Trinity’s Michael Trimble was fourth with a throw of 51 feet, 2 inches.

In the high jump, Brunswick’s Riyon Rankin won with a jump of 6-7. Fleming Island’s Antoine Sandy (6-2) and Westside’s Keshawn Porter (6 feet) were third and fourth, respectively.

Bartram’s Elo Modozie and Bishop Kenny’s Straley tied for third in 21-7 in the long jump. Providence’s Jonah Casey won the pole vault in 13-3. Bishop Snyder’s Jacob Tarantelli was fourth with a 12-foot clearance.

Ad

Raines’ Rashaad Hall was second in the discus in 147-2, followed by First Coast’s Tommy Bridgewater (144-6) and Paxon’s Cooper Crowell (139-9) in third and fourth, respectively.

Orange Park’s Josiah Sabino was second in the triple jump in 45-1. Luis Azar-Moise of White was third (45 feet) and Bartram’s Modozie was fourth in 44-4.