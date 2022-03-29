Florida, Florida State ready for baseball return to Jacksonville on Tuesday night

The Gators have won four consecutive games over Florida State in Jacksonville. The teams meet Tuesday night at 121 Financial Ballpark.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – After a two-year absence, the Florida and Florida State baseball game in Jacksonville returns to the area on Tuesday night.

It’s the first meeting in town between the teams since the 2019 season and a welcome return to 121 Financial Ballpark. The Gators (17-7) have won the final four games in Jacksonville against the Seminoles (16-7).

The game has been held in Jacksonville since 2007 but was wiped out the last two years due to the pandemic. The first meeting between the teams this season in Gainesville was postponed due to weather. The makeup game is May 17.

They are scheduled to meet next on April 12 in Tallahassee.

The teams have a heavy local presence on the team.

Colby Halter (Bishop Kenny), Hunter Barco (Bolles) and Tucker Talbott (Providence) are on the Florida roster. For the Seminoles, Connor Moore (St. Johns Country Day), Jackson Baumeister (Bolles), Jackson Greene (Suwannee) and Dylan Simmons (Trinity Christian) are local products.