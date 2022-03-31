Gators Breakdown: Mike Peterson happy to be home | Brenton Cox returns to take next step

Mike Peterson will lead the charge in developing Brenton Cox into a more well-rounded defender.

This episode of Gators Breakdown will be focused on returns. The return of LB great Mike Peterson. The return of Brenton Cox Jr. as he looks to develop into an all-around defender. Those two aspects of this Gators defense will go a long way in returning this defense to a standard Gators fans expect.

David Waters shares thoughts from Peterson and Cox on the OLN/JACK position and the role they play in this new defense.

