Gators Breakdown: Florida receivers have had moments, but looking for consistency

David Waters, News4Jax

Receivers Justin Shorter and Xzavier Henderson have the experience, but need to take their game to the next level. (Jordan McKendrick, UAA Communications)

The Gators have produced wide receivers in recent years to go to the NFL and produce, but weren’t to take advantage in recruiting. While there is good talent at the position, Billy Napier and, WR coach, Keary Colbert must develop consistency within the group.

David Waters shares Colbert’s thoughts, as well as, wide receiver Justin Shorter’s progress this spring.

