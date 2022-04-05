Jumbo Shrimp ready to get fans back into the swing of a full season

Tuesday finally feels like a normal Opening Day for the Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp. After two years of restrictions and even no baseball -- the team is ready for a full season, beginning with a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox.

After two years of restrictions and even no baseball -- the team is ready for a full season, beginning with a six-game series against the Worcester Red Sox.

Many events are planned throughout the day at 121 Financial Ballpark to celebrate the team getting into the swing of things.

This year is all about the experience, starting with an opening day street festival that runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and features a climbing wall, street games and interactive vendor stations.

Plus, DJ Kevin Peffor is on the music as well as a local high school drumline.

A. Philip Randolph Boulevard will be completely closed off on the block between the ballpark and VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena for the event.

Gates open for the game at 6 p.m., and there is going to be a ton of food from Firehouse Subs & Stouffers.

The first 3,000 fans through the gates will receive a 2022 Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp magnet schedule.

And, of course, they’re going to end the first night with a fireworks show.

For tickets and more info on the game, go to milb.com/jacksonville.