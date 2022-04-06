Fired Jaguars coach Urban Meyer sells Jacksonville home for $2.3M: report

Court records show this home on Royal Troon Lane was sold by Urban Meyer's wife after less than a year.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A home purchased by fired Jaguars head coach Urban Meyer and his wife, Shelley Jean Meyer in the gated Glen Kernan Golf & Country Club has been sold, according to News4JAX news partner the Jacksonville Daily Record.

The home is on the same street as a home owned by Meyer’s former University of Florida quarterback, Tim Tebow.

According to the Record, a trust led by Meyer’s wife sold the house that was originally purchased on April 16, 2021, back to the original seller -- Satyaprakash Krishnarao -- for $2.3 million on March 8, 2022 -- a $150,000 gain on the original $2.15 million purchase price in less than a year.

Meyer joined the Jaguars in January and was fired Dec. 16, 2021, after 13 games.

The two-story 5,785-square-foot home has four bedrooms and five bathrooms. The home, built in 2007, features an elevator, butler’s kitchen, game room, heated pool and spa and summer kitchen. It sits on 0.72 acres.

Former Jaguars quarterback David Garrard owned the same home from 2008 to 2011.

TAKE A TOUR: 2018 video of home home

Tebow, who led the Gators to two NCAA national championships under Meyer, purchased a $2.9 million home on Royal Troon Lane in June 2019.