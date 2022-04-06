News4JAX boys lacrosse Super 6: No moving Ponte Vedra as season winds down

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX boys Super 6 lacrosse rankings will be published weekly through the end of the regular season. Records are through April 5 games.

Super 6 boys lacrosse rankings

Rank, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (12-2, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Charlotte Catholic (NC), Creekside, Episcopal, Fleming Island, King’s Ridge Christian (Ga.), Lake Highland Prep, Maclay, Mandarin, Montverde, Nease.

FHSAA rating: 18.652 (1st in 2A).

Glance: A four-game winning streak for the Sharks, who beat Bartram Trail 12-6 in their lone game since our last Super 6. Two rugged opponents to wrap up the week, with Gainesville Oak Hall (10-3) on Wednesday followed by dynasty and defending state champ Saint Andrew’s (12-3) on the road Friday. Saint Andrew’s and Ponte Vedra are the Nos. 1 and 2 teams in the state by MaxPreps. District tournaments begin next week.

2. (2) Bolles (14-2, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Bishop Moore, Episcopal, Fleming Island, Gulf Breeze, Lake Norman (NC), Maclay, Mandarin, Nease, Providence, Winter Park.

Ad

FHSAA rating: 17.454 (4th in 1A).

Glance: A 2-1 week for the Bulldogs since our last Super 6. Bolles routed both Fleming (16-5) and Episcopal (15-3) and dropped a tight game to Montverde (4-3). The Bulldogs wrap up the regular season at Gainesville Oak Hall on Friday.

3. (3) Creekside (11-4, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Flagler Palm Coast, Fleming Island, Gainesville Oak Hall, Jupiter, Maclay, Starr’s Mill (Ga.).

FHSAA rating: 15.047 (5th in 2A).

Glance: A 1-1 week for the Knights. They lost a tough 13-12 game to Lake Mary and then bounced back to beat Lake Highland Prep (14-10). Creekside wraps up its regular season on Thursday against Viera.

4. (5) Nease (8-6, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Creekside, Fleming Island, Maclay, Mandarin, Oak Hall, St. Augustine.

FHSAA rating: 11.152 (13th in 2A).

Glance: The Panthers have won three straight games. They’ve dropped just two matches to local programs (Bolles, Ponte Vedra) and played a rugged schedule. Nease wraps up its regular season on Friday at Gainesville Buchholz.

Ad

5. (4) Episcopal (10-4, Class 1A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Chiles, Fleming Island, Menendez, Providence, St. Augustine.

FHSAA rating: 11.872 (12th in 1A).

Glance: A 1-1 week for the Eagles. They lost to Bolles big (15-3) and rebounded to wallop St. Augustine (15-6). Episcopal wraps up its regular season on Friday against Mandarin.

6. (6) Flagler Palm Coast (10-3, Class 2A)

Notable wins: Chiles, Gainesville Buchholz, Mandarin.

FHSAA rating: 5.421 (24th in 2A).

Glance: A 2-1 week since our last Super 6 for the Bulldogs, who lost to a tough Bartram Trail (9-8) and then walloped Matanzas (19-2) and Mandarin (19-4). The regular season ends on Friday for FPC with a trip to Hagerty.

Others

Bartram Trail (5-9, Class 2A); Fleming Island (7-8, Class 2A); Mandarin (6-6, Class 2A); Menendez (8-4, Class 1A); Providence (7-4, Class 1A); St. Augustine (8-6, Class 1A).