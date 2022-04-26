Jaguars NFL draft primer: Targets, needs, when they pick and more

From left to right, Alabama tackle Evan Neal, edge rushers Travon Walker of Georgia and Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and NC State tackle Ikem Ekwonu.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The NFL draft begins Thursday night at 8 with the first round. The second and third rounds are Friday night, while the fourth through seventh rounds wrap things up on Saturday.

The Jaguars start things out with the No. 1 overall selection for the second consecutive year. Unlike in 2021 when Trevor Lawrence was the no-doubt-about-it selection, there’s plenty of suspense on what the team will do this time around.

Here’s a quick overview on where the Jaguars stand entering the draft, including biggest needs, draft position, players to watch and local products to keep an eye on this week.

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke, left, and coach Doug Pederson speak at the team's pre-draft meeting on Friday. (News4JAX)

Jaguars draft cheat sheet

When and where do the Jaguars pick in the NFL draft? The team has 12 selections to make. Here’s where they pick.

Round 1: No. 1 overall

Round 2: No. 33

Round 3: Nos. 65, 70 (from Panthers)

Round 4: No. 106

Round 5: No. 157 (from Vikings)

Round 6: Nos. 180, 188 (from Seahawks), 197 (from Eagles), 198 (from Steelers)

Round 7: Nos. 222, 235 (from Ravens)

Four biggest team needs

Edge, linebacker, guard, offensive playmakers.

The final 4 for No. 1

Player, Position College

Ikem Ekwonu, OT NC State

Aidan Hutchinson, Edge Michigan

Evan Neal, OT Alabama

Travon Walker, Edge Georgia

Jaguars general manager Trent Baalke said Jacksonville’s list at No. 1 is narrowed down to four players. We have known for quite some time that the final four of sorts is where the real debate in. Between Hutchinson and Walker, it’s Potential vs. Production.

Players to watch at No. 33

Player, Position College

Lewis Cine, Safety Georgia

Jahan Dotson, WR Penn State

Kenyon Green, OG Texas A&M

Zion Johnson, OG Boston College

Skyy Moore, WR Western Michigan

George Pickens, WR Georgia

Quay Walker, LB Georgia

Georgia wide receiver George Pickens (1) celebrates his touchdown catch against Cincinnati during the first half of the Peach Bowl NCAA college football game, Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

The 33rd pick is almost as valuable as a late first-round pick because of the trade implications. Baalke called the pick an extremely valuable trade piece because teams have a full night to think about a player they want who may have slipped out of the first round. That leaves plenty of time to try and trade up to get them. If the Jaguars do stay put at No. 33, they should have their pick of some talented players who slipped out of the first round.

Later round targets

Player, Position College

Leo Chenal, LB Wisconsin

Kerby Joseph, Safety Illinois

Isaiah Likely, TE Coastal Carolina (below)

Dylan Parham, OG Memphis

Alec Pierce, WR Cincinnati

Coastal Carolina tight end Isaiah Likely (4) warms up before an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Conway, S.C. (AP Photo/Artie Walker, Jr.) (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Local players in the draft

Player, Position College (Local tie)

Jordan Jackson, DT Air Force, (Bolles)

After opting out in 2020, Jackson finished his college career in 2021 by earning second-team all-conference recognition and racking up 41 tackles, 12.5 for loss, and 7.5 sacks.

Jimmie Stoudemire, WR Edward Waters University

(Auburn and Arkansas transfer)

Stoudemire has had an interesting college career, going from Auburn to two junior colleges and then Arkansas before landing at EWU where he is finishing his master’s degree. Stoudemire has worked through injuries and eligibility issues and still managed to find his way onto the NFL’s radar. He’s just hoping to get a shot to play somewhere.

Calvin Turner Jr., WR Hawaii, (Jacksonville University)

Turner started his college career at JU. When JU shutdown the football program he found a home at Hawaii. In the Mountain West, Turner moved to wide receiver/running back and shined in 2021. Turner had 73 receptions for 876 yards, to go along with eight rushing touchdowns.

Myjai Sanders, Edge Cincinnati, (Raines and Camden County, pictured below)

In 2021, Sanders racked up 40 tackles, 6.5 for loss with 3.5 sacks. He added six pass breakups for the Bearcats. Sanders also earned first-team All-American Athletic Conference recognition. In high school, he played at Raines before wrapping up his career in Kingsland, Ga. with Camden County.