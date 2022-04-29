Icemen finish off sweep of Atlanta, surge into second round of Kelly Cup playoffs

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Icemen finished off the sweep of Atlanta on Thursday night, hammering the Gladiators in a 5-0 win in the Kelly Cup playoffs.

Jacksonville won its three previous games all by a goal (3-2, 5-4 in OT and 2-1) but left no room for a comeback this time.

Ben Hawerchuk, Luke Lynch, Jacob Friend, Christopher Brown and Craig Martin scored goals for the Icemen in the romp.

The Icemen now await the winner of the Florida Everblades and Greenville Swamp Rabbits series. Florida leads that series 2-1. Game 4 is Friday night.

The Icemen, despite being seeded lower than the No. 2 Gladiators, got home ice advantage because of a scheduling issue with Atlanta’s arena. That allowed Jacksonville to host every game.