JU women’s lacrosse team keeps up the pace under Mindy McCord

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Another season, another excellent performance by the Jacksonville University women’s lacrosse team under head coach Mindy McCord.

McCord has been the only coach in program history and has helped turn the dolphins into a powerhouse. The Dolphins went 12-4 with all four losses coming against ranked opponents.

After the success the Dolphins had on the field this season, McCord was named the Atlantic Sun Conference coach of the year. It was her fourth consecutive season of being honored with the award.

“I have been trying to get that award changed for a long time it should be staff of the year,” she said.

It marked the sixth time winning the award in her 13 years leading the Dolphins.

“I don’t really love personal credit on awards I give the credit to these guys go out there on the field and play,” she said. “I pinch myself being able to coach them every day.”

The Dolphins are hosting the ASUN conference tournament this year. JU opened the tournament on Thursday taking down Coastal Carolina 20-7. The Dolphins will be back on the field for their next tournament game on Saturday.