High school track and field ‘22: Local athletes aim for titles at Class 1A-2A state meet

The high school state track and field championship will be held this week in Gainesville. (Photo by Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school state track and field meet arrives this week in Gainesville. Class 1A and 2A will be held Wednesday and Thursday, with 3A and 4A following Friday and Saturday, respectively.

The area has several contenders for top-of-the podium finishes in Class 1A, including St. Johns Country Day distance runner Matthew Stratton in both the 1600 and 3200. Stratton leads the state with a 9:06.84 in the 3200 and ranks third in the 1600 (4:18.03). Another Spartans athlete, long jumper Stanley Cowherd, enters with a state-long of 22 feet, 9 inches.

In 2A, the area stands to land numerous golds and likely contend for the overall title in girls.

Bolles has an excellent shot of a double individual winner in Jillian Candelino. She enters with state-leading times in the 1600 (4:57.30) and 3200 (10:29.19). She’s also on the 4x800 relay team, a group with a class-best 9:42.79 at region. Teammates Emily Rohan (javelin) and Vivian Stovall (pole vault) lead 2A in those events.

Ad

Palatka shot putter Torryence Poole won region with a throw of 42-3 and leads 2A in that event.

On the 2A boys side, Bolles has three legitimate individual title contenders. Daniel Demonte won region with a 1:54.73, a mark that’s the best in 2A. Aidan Ryan of Bolles enters the 1600 with the No. 3 time in the class and should contend for the top spot. Ryan is also on the 4x400 relay team, the 2A favorite.

First-year program Tocoi Creek could have its first individual track champ with Dylan Freet. His shot put distance of 53-3 is tops in 2A.

A look at the local qualifiers for the Class 1A-2A state meet.

Class 1A

When: Wednesday, 1-8:50 p.m. Where: University of Florida.

Local girls qualifiers

Bishop Snyder

Gift Omo-Erigbe: Shot put; Jaime Preston: 100, 400.

Providence

Anayah Brunson: Shot put; Kasey Davey: 800; Skyy Dixon: 100, 200, 400; Melina Kehres: High jump; Jocelyn Pringle: Shot put, discus; Lily Simonsen: Pole vault; 4x800 relay team.

Ad

St. Johns Country Day

Ava Johnson: 400.

University Christian

Lariel Green: Triple jump; Truth King: 800.

Local boys qualifiers

Bishop Snyder

Donald Dempsey: 800; Evan Sandusky: High jump; Jacob Tarantelli: Pole vault.

Harvest Community

Nathan Stricklin: 800; 4x400 relay.

Hilliard

4x100 relay.

Providence

Jonah Casey: Pole vault; Omarr Dixon: High jump; Samuel Hayward: Javelin; Ryan Stuart: High jump.

St. Johns Country Day

Stanley Cowherd: 400, long jump; Graham Myers: 1600, 3200; Matthew Stratton: 800, 1600, 3200; 4x800 relay.

St. Joseph

Victor Farfan: 800, 1600; 4x800 relay.

Trinity Christian

Michael Trimble: Shot put, discus.

University Christian

Jerome Manning: Shot put.

Class 2A

When: Thursday, 1-8:50 p.m. Where: University of Florida

Local girls qualifiers

Baldwin

Kennedi Proctor: 800.

Bishop Kenny

Ka’Myya Haywood: 400, 800; Gabrielle Johnson: 100, 200; Sydney Roundtree: High jump; 4x100 relay; 4x400 relay; 4x800 relay.

Ad

Bolles

Leila Bata: 800; Jillian Candelino: 1600, 3200; Elizabeth Csikai: 1600; Zee Curtis: Discus; Isabella Lee: 800; Elizabeth McClure: 1600, 3200; Ella Mickler: 3200; Janay Moorer: 100, 200, 400; Ella Neskora: Discus; Caylee Padgett: Javelin; Emily Rohan: Javelin; Maggie Stoll: Discus; Vivian Stovall: Pole vault; Kiley Wenger: Pole vault; Presley Wolfe: Pole vault, triple jump; 4x800 relay.

Episcopal

Lucrezia Gowdy: 3200; Chloe Selmer: Long jump; Skyler Watts: 100, 200; 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay.

Fernandina Beach

Jalay Evans: High jump.

Jackson

Kennedy Hill: 200; 4x400 relay.

Palatka

Alleah Ford: 300 hurdles; Torryence Poole: Shot put, discus; 4x100 relay.

Paxon

Selena Robinson: 100 hurdles, 300 hurdles; Rose-Esther Saint-Germain: 200, 400; Kyndal Turner: 100; Serenity Wade: 300 hurdles; 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay.

Ad

Suwannee

Dariniya Martin: High jump, triple jump.

Tocoi Creek

Emily Flores: Shot put, discus.

Yulee

Tristen Evatt: Long jump, triple jump.

Local boys qualifiers

Baker County

Orlando Holland: High jump; Jaymodd Ruise: 100; 4x100 relay.

Baldwin

4x100 relay.

Bishop Kenny

Max Selden: Discus; Noah Straley: 200, 400, long jump; 4x800 relay.

Bolles

Ryan Anderson: Javelin; Jeffrey Ashby: 110 hurdles; Garrison Butler: Shot put; Jacob Christy: Pole vault; Daniel DeMonte: 800; Colin Duhnoski: 800; Christopher Joost: 3200; Cormac Kimberly: 1600; Jonathan Lorbeer: Long jump, triple jump; Matthew McClure: 3200; Kavon Miller: 400; Aidan Ryan: 1600, 3200; Matthew Thomas: 3200; Kemani Wilson: Long jump; 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay.

Episcopal

David Cooper: Javelin; Michael Officer: 800; 4x400 relay.

Jackson

Dashawn Bruist: 800; Traunard Folson: 100; Brian Johnson: 400; 4x100 relay, 4x400 relay, 4x800 relay.

Ad

Keystone Heights

Caleb Moncrief: Shot put; discus.

Palatka

Johnathan Givens, 110 hurdles; Jaeshaun White, 300 hurdles; 4x400 relay.

Paxon

Cooper Crowell, discus.

Suwannee

Garrison Beach: 110 hurdles, 300 hurdles; TJ Derico: Long jump, triple jump; Will Wainwright: Discus, javelin.

Tocoi Creek

Charles Allsup: Javelin; Dylan Freet: Shot put.

Union County

Malcolm Odum: 200, 400; Martin Odum: 200, 400.