Josh Lambo sues Jaguars over hostile work environment created by Urban Meyer: report

Jacksonville Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo (4) walks on the field to kickoff to the Arizona Cardinals after missing an extra point attempt during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Sept. 26, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Former Jaguars kicker Josh Lambo is suing the team and seeking his full salary for last season, plus damages for emotional distress following his accusation of being kicked by former coach Urban Meyer, according to a report from the Tampa Bay Times.

Lambo filed the lawsuit Tuesday in the Fourth Judicial Circuit Court in Duval County. The full lawsuit had not yet been posted by the court.

According to the Times story by Rick Stroud, Lambo is seeking his $3.5 million salary and damages. His lawsuit claims that Meyer and the Jaguars created a hostile work environment.

Lambo accused Meyer of kicking him during a preseason game last season. That accusation to the Tampa Bay Times came just hours before owner Shad Khan fired Meyer in the early morning hours of Dec. 16.

“I’m in a lunge position. Left leg forward, right leg back,” Lambo told the Times last winter. “... Urban Meyer, while I’m in that stretch position, comes up to me and says, ‘Hey Dips--t, make your f--king kicks!’ And kicks me in the leg.”

Lambo reported the incident to the team, which the team acknowledged came in contact from Lambo’s agent on Aug. 27. He said in the lawsuit, according to the Times, that his release was a violation of Florida’s Private Sector Whistle Blower’s Act.

Lambo was released by the team on Oct. 19 after struggling in the past season. He departed as the most accurate kicker in franchise history.

He missed 12 games with a hip injury last season and wasn’t the same kicker this year. Lambo missed all three of his field goal attempts this season, two of those at TIAA Bank Field where he was previously automatic, as well as a couple PATs.

Meyer denied Lambo’s accusation in late January in an interview out OutKick’s Don’t @ Me.