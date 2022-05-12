High school baseball ‘22: BK wins in walkoff fashion; Clay wins in 10

The first round of the high school baseball playoffs are finally in the books. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Franco Chaluja capped a ferocious Bishop Kenny rally with a walk-off single as the Crusaders completed a comeback to beat South Walton 7-6 in the Region 1-4A baseball quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

Kenny, down 6-1 entering the bottom half of the sixth, pushed five runs across to tie things up. Chaluja’s single ended it in the seventh. Second-seeded Kenny (20-6) will host Arnold on Saturday night in the regional semifinals. …

Also, in 1-4A, top-seeded Suwannee erupted for six runs in the sixth inning to break a tie and beat Baker County 11-5. Josh Fernald struck out 10 for the Bulldogs, who advance to face Clay (18-10). ...

Max Williams and Clay held on to beat host Santa Fe, 12-9 in a 10-inning marathon. Jayden Long went 3 for 5 with a pair of RBI and Brandon Adams whiffed nine in 4.2 innings and a no decision. Alec Burke, Williams and Logan Wilson all had two-hit games and combined to drive in five runs.

It was the second night of first-round baseball action in the area. Bartram Trail, Columbia, First Coast and Fort White all won their games on Tuesday night.

Region 1-3A

Top-seeded Bishop Snyder fell behind early and couldn’t catch back up in an 11-5 loss to No. 8 seed Fernandina Beach. The Pirates (15-9) also beat the Cardinals 11-5 in the last meeting between the teams. They advance to a Saturday regional semifinal at Trinity Catholic (19-8). …

Ben Barrow and Robert Hamil had two hits apiece as Providence went on the road to beat Episcopal 9-5. Brett Dennis struck out nine in 4.2 innings to lead the Stallions on the mound. Eric Monti and Hunter Russell had two hits each for the Eagles. Providence will visit Villages Charter on Saturday night.

Region 1-2A

Trinity Christian used two-hit games from Maddox Lee and Alonzo Austin to wallop St. Joseph 10-1. Lee drove in three runs for the Conquerors (20-8). Landen Moore, Brayden Harris and Ethan Wilford combined on a five-hit effort and struck out 11. Evan Rodriguez homered for St. Joseph’s lone run. The Conquerors advance to face Super 6 No. 1 St. Johns Country Day on Saturday night.

The Spartans (22-4) crushed St. John Paul II 13-0 behind a combined no-hitter from Jacob Thomas and Isaiah Mamea. Thomas whiffed six in three innings and Mamea struck out five. The Spartans allowed just two baserunners. Bradley Hodges drove in three runs with a pair of doubles, Shawn Andrade and Jordan Taylor had two hits apiece and Finn Howell was 3 for 3 in the rout. …

Brady Wright homered and drove in a pair of runs and Trenten May had two hits and struck out seven on the mound as University Christian edged Wakulla Christian 5-4. Noah Clark and Jayden Nesmith also had two-hit games with doubles for UC (22-6).

Regional quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Region 1-4A

Suwannee 11, Baker County 5

Bishop Kenny 7, South Walton 6

Clay 12, Santa Fe 9 (10 innings)

Region 1-3A

Fernandina Beach 11, Bishop Snyder 5

Providence 9, Episcopal 5

Region 1-2A

Trinity Christian 10, St. Joseph 1

St. Johns CD 13, St. John Paul II 0

University Christian 5, Wakulla Christian 4

Regional semifinals

Friday’s games

Region 1-7A

Apopka (20-8) at Bartram Trail (20-8)

Region 1-6A

First Coast (16-8) at Pace (23-3)

Region 1-5A

Mosley (16-11) at Columbia (20-8)

Regional final

Friday’s game

Region 3-1A

Fort White (15-6) at Lafayette (17-3)

Saturday’s games

Region 1-4A

Clay (18-10) at Suwannee (22-4)

Arnold (22-6) at Bishop Kenny (20-6)

Region 1-3A

Fernandina Beach (15-9) at Trinity Catholic (19-8)

Providence (15-12) at Villages Charter (18-7)

Region 1-2A

Trinity Christian (20-8) at St. Johns CD (22-4)

University Christian (22-6) at North Florida Christian (19-5)