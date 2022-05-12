High school softball ‘22: Baldwin edges Episcopal, Clay shocks Baker County

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Baldwin scratched back from an early deficit and came back to beat Episcopal 2-1 in the Region 1-3A softball quarterfinals on Wednesday night.

The top-seeded Indians, the No. 1 team in the News4JAX Super 6 rankings most of the season, saw their year end against the Eagles in 2021.

Also, in 1-3A, Keystone Heights pushed things out of reach with a three-run sixth inning and knocked off West Nassau 7-4. The Indians (18-9) beat the Warriors twice this season and move on to a Tuesday regional semifinal against Providence. …

The second-seeded Stallions got seven strikeouts from Joey Trawick and a pair of RBI from Daci Sarver to beat visiting Marianna 6-1. Zoe Yaeger and Avery Adcock also drove in runs for Providence (19-6).

Region 1-4A

Clay pulled off a first-round upset, knocking out top-seeded Baker County 4-1. Sydney Davis homered and went 3 for 4. Emalee Martin had a pair of hits, including a homer, and Gabrielle Wiseman drove in two runs for the No. 8 Blue Devils. Gabrielle Ellis whiffed six in a four-hit effort for Clay (15-11). …

Yulee’s season ended with a 5-2 loss at home to Wakulla. Riley Kapparis and Annalisa Winebarger had two hits apiece for the Hornets (14-13). Wakulla, the No. 5 seed, will host Clay on Tuesday.

Paxon pushed six runs across in the bottom of the sixth inning to blow open a tie game and beat host Matanzas, 7-1. Haley Hinds, Jaela Palmer. Kennedy Waymer, Addison Brown and Elena Rankin all knocked in runs in the decisive sixth. The Golden Eagles (13-10), seeded sixth, advance to face West Florida in the regional semifinals. ...

The Jaguars edged Bishop Kenny in a staggering 17-inning game, scoring all of its runs in the bottom half of that inning to scratch out a 4-3 win. Sydney Scapin struck out 38 BK batters in the game and left with it still scoreless. Caroline Orum, Emily Williams and Kaitlyn Gilmore drove in Kenny’s runs in the top half of that inning. Scapin had a two-run double and Madelyn Laubach walked it off for the Jaguars after that.

Region 1-2A

Carolyn Lasater fired a one-hitter and whiffed nine as Trinity Christian crushed Quincy Munroe, 15-0. Hannah Rivers and Jordan Lasater had three-hit games for the top-seeded Conquerors. …

St. Johns Country Day had no trouble with Peniel Baptist, beating them for the third time this season in a 5-1 victory. The Spartans (13-4) advance to face top-seeded Trinity on Tuesday. …

Sophia Kardatzke homered and fired a no-hitter as No. 2 seed University Christian pounded Wakulla Christian, 15-0.

Regional quarterfinals

Wednesday’s results

Region 1-4A

Clay 4, Baker County 1

Wakulla 5, Yulee 2

Paxon 7, Matanzas 1

Region 1-3A

Baldwin 2, Episcopal 1

Keystone Heights 7, West Nassau 4

Providence 6, Marianna 1

Region 1-2A

Trinity Christian 15, Munroe 0

St. Johns CD 5, Peniel 1

University Christian 15, Wakulla Christian 0

Regional semifinals

Tuesday’s games

Region 1-4A

Clay (15-11) at Wakulla (15-9)

Paxon (13-10) at West Florida (15-10)

Region 1-3A

Florida High (21-3) at Baldwin (24-2)

Keystone Heights (18-9) at Providence (19-6)

Region 1-2A

St. Johns CD (13-4) at Trinity Christian (13-8)

Aucilla Christian (16-5) at University Christian (16-8)