Clay’s stunning run to softball state semifinals ends with loss to Deltona

The Clay softball team lost in the Class 4A state semifinals on Thursday morning.

Clay’s stunning run in the softball state semifinals ended on Thursday morning.

Deltona broke open a scoreless game in the bottom of the sixth and knocked off the Blue Devils 4-0 in the Class 4A final four game in Clermont. Kendyll Mann had the lone Clay hit off Katie McCaw.

It was Clay’s third state semifinal appearance in school history, all under coach Matt Lewis. He led the Blue Devils to their lone title in 2001. The area has had its struggles as a whole in winning state fast-pitch softball titles. Only 29 times since the first fast-pitch championship game in 1988 have area teams play for a title. Eleven have brought home titles, and only seven have been won by public schools.

Middleburg plays later Thursday in the Class 5A state semifinals.

Clay had runners on second and third base in the top of the sixth after drawing back-to-back walks and then moving around on a passed ball. But McCaw induced a ground out and then a fly out to escape the inning.

Deltona pushed all four of its runs across in the bottom of the inning to end Clay’s season.

The Blue Devils advanced much further than their No. 8 seed in Region 1 indicated. Clay beat Baker County, Wakulla and West Florida in the regional round, all on the road. The 1-0 win over West Florida in 10 innings was particularly sweet.

The Jaguars wouldn’t change the date of the game so that Clay’s five seniors could attend their graduation. Senior Abigail Rutledge scored the lone run of the game on a triple by McKinsey Bardroff. The school held a special graduation ceremony on May 22 so that the seniors who played in that game could walk across the stage.

Area fast-pitch softball state champions

School, Class, Year

Clay, 4A, 2001

Bishop Snyder, 2A, 2006

Bartram Trail, 5A, 2008

Eagle’s View, 1A, 2008

Bartram Trail, 5A, 2009

Eagle’s View, 1A, 2009

Eagle’s View, 1A, 2010

Columbia, 6A, 2013

Baker County, 5A, 2015

Oakleaf, 8A, 2017

Union County, 1A, 2017

Trinity Christian, 4A, 2019

State runners-up

School, Class, Year

First Coast, 4A, 1994

Mandarin, 6A, 1996

Arlington Country Day, 1A, 2002

Providence, 2A, 2008

Fletcher, 6A, 2009

Bolles, 3A, 2009

Bishop Snyder, 3A, 2012

Creekside, 5A, 2013

Bishop Snyder, 3A, 2013

West Nassau, 4A, 2015

University Christian, 3A, 2016

Oakleaf, 8A, 2018

West Nassau, 5A, 2018

Trinity Christian, 4A, 2018

Creekside, 7A, 2019

University Christian, 2A, 2021

University Christian, 2A, 2022

Fort White, 1A, 2022