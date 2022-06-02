Local MLB player update: Big month for Glynn Academy grad Adam Wainwright

(Reed Hoffmann, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

St. Louis Cardinals starting pitcher Adam Wainwright throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals, Wednesday, May 4, 2022 in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Reed Hoffmann)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4Jax will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through June 1 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .197 with 13 RBI, 3 HR, 13 RBI as his struggles intensify in the Motor City.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 1-3 with 5.66 ERA in 19 games. Has 22 Ks in 20.2 IP. Has lost two of his last three decisions since May 24.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 in the bigs this season with 8 Ks in 11 IP, 4.91 ERA in 6 games.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 1-3 with 4.31 ERA, 56 Ks in 54.1 IP. Just two decisions in May, both losses.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .257 with 17 RBI, 3 HR, 7 2Bs and 20 runs. Put on 10-day disabled list on May 29 with a left hamstring strain.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 1-0 with 3.21 ERA, 15 Ks in 14 IP. Remains on 15-day injured list with a right triceps strain.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .299 with 5 HR, 23 RBI, 22 runs. Had a solid May, with 3 homers, 13 RBI during the month.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.52 ERA, 20 Ks in 14.2 IP. Sent back to Triple A Albuquerque last week.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .261 with 17 RBI, 4 HR, 17 runs in 45 games.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Is 1-0 with 11 Ks in 11.2 IP, 4.63 ERA in 14 appearances.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Placed on injured list on May 23 with left wrist inflammation. Hitting .250 with 2 HR, 12 runs scored and 11 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Indians, Hitting .231 with 34 runs, 6 RBI in his fifth season in the bigs.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, He’s 5-4 with 2.75 ERA, 48 Ks in 59 IP. Went 3-1 with a 1.69 ERA in a blistering May.