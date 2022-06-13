Jaguars will name new sports performance facility Miller Electric Center after naming rights deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars have a rights agreement to name their new sports performance center with local company Miller Electric.

The team announced the 10-year deal Monday morning. The forthcoming performance center, announced under the Urban Meyer regime last year, will be called the Miller Electric Center. The facility is scheduled to open prior to the 2023 season.

“It’s an honor that a company with such deep roots in Jacksonville, dating back to 1928, will be synonymous with the success we envision for the Jaguars and Downtown Jacksonville in the years to come,” Jaguars owner Shad Khan said in a statement.

“The Miller Electric Center will be at the epicenter of everything we do as a football team, as well as an organization, and we have great ambition on and off the field. I’m personally very grateful that Miller Electric is joining us and the entire Jacksonville community for the adventure ahead.”

Ad

The $120 million Miller Electric Center is a 125,000 square-foot facility that will become the focal point of the team’s football operations. The football staff, locker rooms, medical and training facilities, two full-size grass practice fields and an indoor field highlight the design. A team store, concession zones and a shaded viewing area for fans will also be there.

The Jacksonville City Council approved a deal last August to split the cost with the Jaguars for the facility. It voted unanimously to borrow up to $60 million to help finance the project. The Jaguars are responsible for the remaining portion.

“The City of Jacksonville is incredibly excited for this new addition to our Downtown,” Mayor Lenny Curry said in a statement. “Miller Electric has played an active role in our community since its inception. We are grateful to Miller Electric and the Jacksonville Jaguars for their continued investment in building up Jacksonville.”

Ad

The Miller Electric Center is expected to be the first in a series of significant upgrades to the Jaguars infrastructure. An upgraded TIAA Bank Field is the next order of business for the franchise.