Florida State hires Jeff Culhane as its next voice of the Seminoles

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – Florida State has a new voice for its football and basketball broadcasts.

The Seminoles announced that they hired Jeff Culhane to replace the legendary Gene Deckerhoff on Monday. Culhane has served as the voice of North Dakota State’s football, basketball and baseball programs for the past six years.

“Jeff Culhane is an exciting hire for our department and fans,” Florida State vice president and athletic director Michael Alford said in a statement.

“He is a talented, experienced play-by-play voice who has called many postseason games across multiple sports while also creating content for the programs he has worked with and their affiliate radio networks. This position attracted nationwide interest, and Jeff’s unique abilities continued to rise to the top. I look forward to how Jeff will help tell the stories of our student-athletes, coaches and department through this expanded role.”

Before going to North Dakota State, Culhane handled the play-by-play call for the West Virginia women’s basketball team and the baseball team from 2013-16.

Culhane has some big shoes to fill. Deckerhoff retired in early April after calling Florida State football games since 1979.

“It is truly an honor to be named play-by-play voice for the Florida State Seminoles,” Culhane said in a statement. “To follow in the footsteps of a legend like Gene Deckerhoff is an opportunity and a challenge I will look to live up to every single day. My family and I can’t wait to get to Tallahassee and immerse ourselves in all the traditions of Florida State. Go Noles!”