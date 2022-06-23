Chomp: Arch Manning’s decision is in... & a look at Florida’s newest commits

(Ted Jackson , Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Newman High School quarterback Arch Manning (16) drops back to pass during a playoff game against Catholic High of New Iberia, in New Orleans, Friday, Dec. 4, 2020. (AP Photo/Ted Jackson)

Today, we’re looking at some commitments, but unfortunately, one is not to Florida...

🐂 Arch picks Longhorns

We finally have a decision from Arch Manning.

Fresh off his official visit over the weekend to Austin, the highly-coveted quarterback prospect committed to Texas.

He announced his decision to play for Longhorns coach Steve Sarkisian on Twitter.

The five-star player who’s the nephew of Peyton and Eli Manning is the No. 1 prospect in the class of 2023, according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

There were rumblings earlier this year that Florida was one of the programs in the mix for Arch, but Alabama and Georgia were thought to be more serious contenders.

As a junior at Isidore Newman in New Orleans, Arch threw for 1,947 yards and 26 touchdowns to four interceptions, along with seven rushing touchdowns.

🏈 2 commit to Florida

Gators coach Billy Napier got his highest-rated commit so far when Isaiah Nixon flipped from UCF to Florida.

The edge rusher from Lakewood in the 2023 class is listed as a four-star player in the 247 Sports Composite rankings.

Isaiah Nixon flips from UCF to Florida.

In the latest episode of Gators Breakdown, host David Waters reacts to Nixon’s commitment and gives the latest on the recruitment of quarterback prospect Jaden Rashada, who’s set to make his decision Sunday.

The 247 Sports Composite has Rashada — from Pittsburg, California — as a four-star player and the No. 7 signal-caller in the country in the 2023 recruiting class.

And Napier picked up another offensive lineman to add to the 2023 recruiting class when Tommy Kinsler selected Florida fresh off an official visit.

The offensive tackle from Ocala is a three-star player, according to the 247 Sports Composite.

Florida picks up another offensive lineman.

In another episode of Gators Breakdown, David gives his thoughts on Kinsler’s commitment, as well.

🐊 Gators athletics program is 5th in nation

The Gators athletics program placed fifth in the 2021-22 Directors’ Cup standings, marking Florida’s 13th consecutive top-five national all-sports finish.

Florida is the only program to finish among the nation’s top 10 in each of the last 38 national all-sports standings.

The Florida track and field — women’s indoor and outdoor, and men’s outdoor — secured three NCAA titles. In addition, 11 Gators teams had top-10 finishes.

This is the third time since 2011-12 that Florida claimed three NCAA team titles and the 13th consecutive complete season with a Gators team winning a national team championship.

David and I want to hear from you. Do you have any thoughts or questions about the Gators football program? Agree or disagree with something we’ve said? Let us know here, and we’ll share our responses to your questions.

