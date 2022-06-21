Gators Breakdown: Edge rusher Isaiah Nixon commits to Florida | Rashada update

Nixon flips from UCF to Florida

Billy Napier gets his highest rated commit so far as Isaiah Nixon flips from UCF to Florida.

David Waters reacts to the edge rusher’s commitment and gives the latest on the recruitment of quarterback Jaden Rashada.

