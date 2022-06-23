Local MLB player update: JU’s Austin Hays continues torrid season by hitting for cycle

(Frank Franklin Ii, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through June 15 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .216 with 6 HR, 18 runs scored and 21 RBI. Has hit safely in 7 straight games, including 3-for-5 performance on Tuesday against Boston. Has homered in back-to-back games.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 2-3 with 5.60 ERA, 26 Ks in 27.1 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A after being called up for four days last week.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 1-5 with 4.38 ERA with 70 Ks in 76 IP. Has lost his last 4 decisions.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .257 with 17 RBI, 3 HR, 7 2Bs and 20 runs. Put on 10-day disabled list on May 29 and hasn’t played since.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 1-0 with 3.52 ERA, 25 Ks in 23 IP. Came off 10-day injured list with COVID last Thursday.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Continues to tear it up. Hitting .287 with 40 RBI, 10 HR, 37 runs scored. Hit for his first career cycle in 4-for-4 game against Washington on Wednesday night.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.52 ERA, 20 Ks in 14.2 IP. Back at Triple-A Albuquerque.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .274 with 9 HR, 28 RBI and 27 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Yankees, Is 1-1 with 18 Ks, 4.80 ERA in 15 IP.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .255 with 5 HR, 19 runs scored and 16 RBI this season. Has homered twice since our last update.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .204 with 42 runs scored, 7 RBI and 11 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 5-5 with 67 Ks, 3.32 ERA in 84 IP.