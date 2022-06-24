Florida State baseball team hires Link Jarrett as its next head coach

Notre Dame baseball coach Link Jarrett looks into the stands at Dudy Noble Field prior to an NCAA college baseball super regional game against Mississippi State, Monday, June 14, 2021, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis)

Link Jarrett is getting his dream baseball coaching job.

Jarrett was hired to coach at his alma mater, Florida State, on Friday morning. Jarrett played under iconic coach Mike Martin in Tallahassee and returns to the Seminoles after leading Notre Dame to the College World Series.

Jarrett also has local ties. He got his coaching start at Flagler College in 1999, spending three seasons with the Saints and coach Dave Barnett. Jarrett has a 301-198 career record in head coaching stops at UNC Greensboro and Notre Dame.

“I’m humbled to become the next Head Coach at Florida State. Having the opportunity to come home and lead this storied program is something I take great pride in,” Jarrett said in a statement. “FSU is a special place to our family and I’m excited to be the next leader of Seminole Baseball. Our goals will be simple — to achieve on the field, in the classroom and embrace the FSU family and community. I know the expectations from our fans and we expect to compete for ACC and National Championships.”

Jarrett was a two-time All-American at Florida State in 1993-94. After coaching at Flagler, Jarrett returned to Florida State as an assistant to Martin in 2003 and went to Mercer as the program’s recruiting coordinator for two years after that. Jarrett landed his first head coaching position at UNC Greensboro in 2013 and spent seven seasons there before being hired away by Notre Dame. He also spent time as an assistant at Auburn and East Carolina.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Link Jarrett back to his alma mater,” FSU President Richard McCullough said in a statement. “His proven and outstanding track record as a head coach makes him an excellent choice to lead our storied baseball program.”

Jarrett replaces Mike Martin Jr. as Florida State’s head coach. He finished his head coaching career at FSU with a 77-54 record. Martin Jr’s. winning percentage (.588) is the worst of any of the program’s previous eight coaches. Charlie Armstrong’s 46-29 mark (.613) was the previous low.