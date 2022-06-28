Wimbledon updates | Serena, Swiatek, Nadal play on Day 2

(Alberto Pezzali, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Spain's Rafael Nadal practices on court 5 ahead of his men's first round singles match on day two of the Wimbledon tennis championships in London, Tuesday, June 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

WIMBLEDON – The Latest from Wimbledon (all times local):

___

11 a.m.

Serena Williams makes her return to singles on Day 2 at Wimbledon.

Her last singles match was a year ago at the All England Club when she was injured in the first round.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will play Harmony Tan of France on Centre Court.

First up on Centre Court is top-ranked Iga Swiatek. She'll put her 35-match winning streak on the line against Croatian qualifier Jana Fett.

Then it's 22-time major champion Rafael Nadal, who will face Francisco Cerundolo of Argentina.

___

