Down on the farm: JU product Tyler Santana still perfect in minor league career

(Bryan Woolston, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

FILE - Baseballs are held in a basket on the field before a baseball game. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston, File)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through July 14 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 1-0 with 17 Ks, 0.00 ERA, save in 10.1 IP in 10 games this season.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 1-5 with 4.60 ERA, 40 Ks in 31.1 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year. Earned first win in minors of the season on July 14 with 5 innings of one-hit ball.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 2-1 with 9.26 ERA, 22 Ks in 23.1 IP.

Ad

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-3 with 23 Ks, 7.62 ERA in 28.1 IP.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .263 with 3 HR, 15 RBI, 10 stolen bases and 21 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (3-0) with 21 Ks, 3.78 ERA in 16.2 IP and on 7-day injured list.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .217 with 15 RBI, 12 runs scored and 2 SBs.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 2-1 with 17 Ks, 3.55 ERA in 12.2 IP. Has been on 7-day injured list since June 4.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Is 4-1 with 4.32 ERA, 26 Ks in 33.1 IP.

Ad

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Fort Wayne, Padres, Hitting .231 with 70 runs scored, 4 HR, 43 RBI and 53 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 5-5 with 42 Ks, 2.96 ERA, 2 saves in 51.2 IP.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 3-1 with 38 Ks, 3.52 ERA, save in 38.1 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 4-2 with 3.41 ERA, 41 Ks in 29 IP.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 5-0 with 4.38 ERA, 54 Ks in 37 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .271 with 44 RBI, 8 HR, 35 runs scored.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Has been on 60-day injured list since last October with herniated disc.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .205 with 27 RBI, 8 HR, 36 runs scored.

Ad

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .249 with 18 RBI, 22 stolen bases and 44 runs scored. Placed on 7-game injured list on July 5.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .240 with 8 RBI, 11 runs scored. Moved down from High-A Brooklyn to Class-A St. Lucie on July 4. Put on 7-day injured list July 10.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-3 with 22 Ks, 5 saves, 4.07 ERA in 24.1 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .254 with 8 RBI, 12 runs scored.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Put on 7-day injured list on July 4.

Ad

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, Has not played this season. Currently on 60-day injured list.

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has yet to lose a minor league game. Is 7-0 with 58 Ks, save, 2.59 ERA in 62.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .321 with 4 HR, 14 runs scored, 12 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A. Remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 4-0 with 38 Ks, 1.25 ERA in 36 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .241 with 26 RBI, 26 runs scored, 5 HR, 4 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .253 with 9 HR, 30 RBI, 21 stolen bases and 45 runs scored. Has homered twice in his last four games and driven in four runs in that span.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Hitting .242 with 26 stolen bases, 25 RBI and 73 runs scored.