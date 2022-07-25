Jaguars kick off training camp: What to know as practices begin

Trevor Lawrence of the Jacksonville Jaguars hands the ball off during training camp at TIAA Bank Field on July 28, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars reported to training camp on Sunday morning and it’ll be far different than previous camps when the team hits the field Monday.

What are some need to knows as Jacksonville embarks on the 2022 NFL season? Glad you asked.

Where is camp being held at?

This year, the Jaguars are holding training camp at Episcopal School of Jacksonville. That’s the first full off-site training camp the Jaguars have held since their expansion season in 1995 when it was held in Stevens Point, Wisconsin.

Why is it not at the stadium this year?

Construction on the Miller Electric Center, the new 125,000 square foot focal point of the team’s football operations, is in full swing at TIAA Bank Field and expected to open next summer. That makes the practice fields off limits for the team in camp.

Can fans attend any practices?

Unfortunately, no. With limited space at Episcopal, fans will not be permitted to attend any training camp sessions this year. That’s certainly disappointing for season ticket holders and fans, but it’s only for this year.

Ad

What’s the schedule?

The Jaguars will practice every day this week except Friday. Coach Doug Pederson and select players will speak daily.

So, when will we get to see the Jaguars?

The first time fans will get a glimpse of the team in action is right around the corner. The Jaguars kick off the NFL preseason schedule on Aug. 4 against the Raiders in the Hall of Fame game in Canton, Ohio. That’s not a long wait for fans.

How to stay connected?

News4JAX will be out at camp daily and bring you training camp reports. If you haven’t subscribed to our News4JAGs newsletter, you can do that here. Or, listen to the News4JAGs podcast. You can also follow the News4JAX sports staff on Twitter for camp updates.