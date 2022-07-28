Jaguars ticket revenue, home attendance among league’s worst, report

Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence (16) scrambles for yardage as he gets away from San Francisco 49ers linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair (51) and defensive tackle D.J. Jones, right, during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 21, 2021, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Matt Stamey)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars were the league’s worst team on the field last season, but not the worst in attendance or ticket revenue.

According to a July 19 report by Sportico and published by the Jacksonville Daily Record, the Jaguars ranked 30th in the NFL in home game ticket revenue. That’s not completely surprising considering the team went 3-14 and earned the No. 1 pick in the NFL draft for the second consecutive year.

But the Jaguars weren’t the worst in ticket revenue (that total wasn’t released, according to the Daily Record) or average attendance. The Lions ranked last in ticket revenue with $51 million, according to the report. That total includes general and club seat tickets.

Jacksonville’s place in ticket revenue aligns with the team’s average home attendance, which ranked third-lowest in the league in 2021. The Jaguars averaged 59,968 fans last year in nine home games, including the Week 6 “home game” in London.

The only teams with lower average attendance at home were the Commanders (52,751) and Lions (51,522).

Jacksonville’s home game ticket average dropped eight sports from the last pre-pandemic season in 2019. The team ranked 22nd that year (63,085).

The NFL generated $11 billion in national revenue last year, according to Sportico. That revenue is shared equally among the league’s 32 teams, meaning each will receive $343.75 million.