Jaguars fans, what do you think of team’s Hall of Fame game uniforms?

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs through warm up exercises during an NFL football practice, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The uniforms that the Jaguars will be donning for the Hall of Fame game Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, are generating a lot of buzz among fans.

The day before the preseason opener, the team tweeted out a graphic of the uniform reveal, with cornerback Shaquill Griffin wearing a white jersey, black pants and black socks.

But some Jacksonville fans quickly pointed out on Twitter that they thought teal uniforms would be more appropriate since former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Not even any teal in the hall of fame game. Come on.... — The Pontiac Bandit (@johntanamo_bay) August 3, 2022

Not even any teal in the hall of fame game. Come on.... — The Pontiac Bandit (@johntanamo_bay) August 3, 2022

What do you think of the uniform selection? Let us know in the form below.