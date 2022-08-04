89º

Jaguars fans, what do you think of team’s Hall of Fame game uniforms?

Players wearing white jerseys, black pants

Colette DuChanois, Web producer

Jacksonville Jaguars offensive tackle Walker Little (72) runs through warm up exercises during an NFL football practice, Sunday, July 31, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/John Raoux) (John Raoux, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The uniforms that the Jaguars will be donning for the Hall of Fame game Thursday night in Canton, Ohio, are generating a lot of buzz among fans.

The day before the preseason opener, the team tweeted out a graphic of the uniform reveal, with cornerback Shaquill Griffin wearing a white jersey, black pants and black socks.

But some Jacksonville fans quickly pointed out on Twitter that they thought teal uniforms would be more appropriate since former Jaguars left tackle Tony Boselli will be enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday.

What do you think of the uniform selection? Let us know in the form below.

