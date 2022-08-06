Fleming Island running back Sam Singleton commits to Florida St.

Fleming Island running back Sam Singleton posted on his social media that he is “100 percent committed” to the Noles. Singleton is ranked among the top 300 players in the country and was among the last remaining uncommitted top local prospects. He’ll be heading to Tallahassee next year.

As a junior, Singleton rushed for 948 yards in nine games, averaging 105.3 yards per game while scoring 10 total touchdowns, nine of them on the ground. One of his touchdowns was a 99-yard run. In his nine games, he ran for over 100 yards six times as a junior. He is considered a four-star recruit and is ranked among the top 60 players in the state of Florida by 247 Sports. In his high school career, he has rushed for 2,620 yards and 25 touchdowns in 29 games.

Golden Eagles capitalize on the turnover. Bruising 15-yard touchdown run by Sam Singleton. @ACHSSTINGRAYS 0@FIHSFOOTBALL 14



November 28, 2020

Singleton chose the Seminoles over Penn State.

Florida State was ranked 32nd in recruiting by 247 Sports after Singleton’s commitment. He is the first running back to commit to Florida State in this year’s recruiting class.

