High school football ‘22: Week-by-week schedules for area teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is right around the corner. Here’s the weekly schedule for teams from the North Florida and South Georgia coverage area. This master schedule will be updated throughout the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *. Looking for team-by-team schedules? You can find those here.
Florida schedule
Week 0
Friday, Aug. 19
Jackson at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Week 1
Thursday, Aug. 25
Columbia at Gainesville Buchholz
Friday, Aug. 26
Baldwin at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.
Beachside at Tocoi Creek
Bishop Kenny at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Bolles at St. Augustine
Bradford at Baker County
Cedar Creek Christian at First Academy
Charlton County at Yulee
Chiefland at Crescent City
Christ’s Church at Episcopal
Eagle’s View at Branford
Fernandina Beach at Providence
Fleming Island at Clay
Harvest Community at Impact Christian
Hawthorne at Middleburg
Hilliard at Florida A&M
Hollis Christian at NFEI
Jackson at Nease
Lake Weir at Interlachen
Mandarin at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Monsignor Pace at Raines
Oakleaf at Orange Park
Palatka at Umatilla
Parker at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Paxon at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Pine Ridge at Matanzas
Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail
Ridgeview at Menendez
St. Joseph at Gainesville Oak Hall
Sandalwood at Ribault, 6:30 p.m.
Stanton at Bishop Snyder
Suwannee at Flagler Palm Coast
Taylor County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at White, 6:30 p.m.
Union County at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Viera at Creekside
Westside at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.*
Young Kids in Motion at Lighthouse Private Christian
Zarephath Academy at West Nassau
Off: Keystone Heights
Week 2
Thursday, Sept. 1
Crescent City at Umatilla
Keystone Heights at Gainesville Eastside
Friday, Sept. 2
Atlantic Coast at Ribault, 6:30 p.m.
Baldwin at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Bartram Trail at Daytona Beach Seabreeze
Bishop Snyder at Gainesville Oak Hall
Cedar Creek Christian at Halifax Academy
Christ’s Church at Victory Christian
Clay at Ridgeview
Columbia at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Orange Park
Fernandina Beach vs. Beachside (at Bartram Trail)
Flagler Palm Coast at Mainland
Florida High at Ponte Vedra
Fleming Island at Tallahassee Rickards
Harvest at Eagle’s View
Jackson at Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Menendez at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Middleburg at Bishop Kenny
Nease at Creekside
Newberry at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
NFEI at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Oakleaf at Baker County
Ocala Forest at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Parker at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Paxon at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.
Port Orange Atlantic at Palatka
Providence at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.
Raines at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Riverside Christian at Impact Christian
Rocky Bayou Christian at Hollis Christian
St. Joseph at Daytona Beach Father Lopez
St. Petersburg Gibbs at St. Augustine
Suwannee at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.
Tallahassee Chiles at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Matanzas
University Christian at Hilliard
West Nassau at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.
White at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Zarephath Academy
Yulee at Titusville
Week 3
Thursday, Sept. 8
Creekside at Glynn Academy
West Nassau vs. McIntosh County (at Glynn County Stadium), 5 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Baldwin at Fernandina Beach*
Bartram Trail at Daytona Beach Mainland
Beachside at Christ’s Church
Bishop Kenny at Tocoi Creek
Bishop Snyder vs. Riverside Christian
Bolles at Brunswick, 8 p.m.
Charlton County vs. University Christian (at Glynn County Stadium), 4:30 p.m.
Chiefland at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Dade Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
DeLand at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Deltona Pine Ridge at Menendez
Eagle’s View at Cedar Creek Christian
Englewood at White, 6:30 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at Spruce Creek
Fleming Island at Nease
Halifax Academy at St. Joseph
Hawthorne at Parker
Hilliard at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
Hollis Christian at Oakleaf
Interlachen at Crescent City
Jackson at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Keystone Heights at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Matanzas at Deltona
Middleburg at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Orange Park at Clay
Providence at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.
Raines at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Lake Weir
Riverside at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe at Palatka
Stanton at Ribault, 6:30 p.m.
Trinity Christian at NFEI*
Westside at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at Yulee
Saturday, Sept. 10
Richmond Hill vs. Baker County (at Glynn County Stadium), 8 p.m.
St. Augustine vs. Coffee County (at Glynn County Stadium), 4 p.m.
Off: Episcopal, First Coast, Harvest, Impact Christian, Ponte Vedra, Young Kids in Motion.
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 15
Bartram Trail at Tallahassee Lincoln
Yulee at Tradition Prep
Friday, Sept. 16
Baldwin at Baker County*
Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Gainesville Eastside
Cedar Creek Christian at Bishop Snyder
Christ’s Church at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.*
Clay at Gainesville*
Eagle’s View at St. Joseph
Fernandina Beach at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.
First Coast at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Fletcher at Nease
Fort White at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Buchholz at Creekside*
Hollis Christian at Bishop Kenny
Impact Christian at Keystone Heights
Lafayette at Hilliard
Madison County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.*
Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast
Melbourne at Orange Park
Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*
Ponte Vedra at Middleburg
Providence at NFEI*
Ribault at Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Ridgeview at Tocoi Creek
St. Augustine at Menendez*
Spruce Creek at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Stanton at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
Union County at Gainesville PK Yonge
West Nassau at Episcopal
West Oaks at Young Kids in Motion
White at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
Wildwood at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Wolfson at Harvest Community
Zarephath Academy at Lakeland Victory Christian
Off: Beachside, Crescent City, Englewood, Palatka, Raines, Sandalwood
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 23
Atlantic Coast at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.
Baker County at Viera
Beachside at Ridgeview
Bishop Kenny at West Nassau
Bishop Snyder at Harvest Community
Branford at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
Christ’s Church at St. John Paul II
Columbia at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Crescent City at Hilliard
Creekside at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Englewood at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Fletcher at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
Fort White at Williston, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Oak Hall at Eagle’s View
Jackson at Hollis Christian
Keystone Heights at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.
Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic
Menendez at Ponte Vedra
Middleburg at Ribault
Nease at Orange Park
NFEI at Episcopal
Oakleaf at Tallahassee Chiles
Palatka at Lake Weir
Parker at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Quincy Munroe at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Raines at Trinity Catholic
Riverside at White, 6:30 p.m.*
Riverside Christian vs. Cedar Creek Christian
St. Augustine at Bartram Trail
Savannah Benedictine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Suwannee at North Marion, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Clay
Union County at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Rabun Gap (NC)
University, Orange City at Flagler Palm Coast
Westside at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at Mayo Lafayette
Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, Hollis Christian, Impact Christian, Providence, St. Joseph, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion, Yulee
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 30
Beachside at Hilliard
Bishop Kenny at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.*
Bolles at Episcopal*
Bradford at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.*
Columbia at Orange Park*
Creekside at Oakleaf*
Deltona Trinity Christian at Eagle’s View
Englewood at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.*
Fernandina Beach at Yulee*
Flagler Palm Coast at Ponte Vedra*
Fleming Island at Bartram Trail*
Gainesville at Menendez*
Harvest Community at Cedar Creek Christian
Impact Christian at Hollis Christian
Mandarin at Lake Mary
NFEI at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.
Parker at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.
Ribault at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.*
Ridgeview at Middleburg*
St. Augustine at Matanzas*
St. Joseph at Ocala Trinity Catholic
Sandalwood at Nease
Taylor County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*
Taylor Pierson at Crescent City*
Tocoi Creek at Palatka*
Trinity Christian at Christ’s Church*
Union County at Wildwood, 7:30 p.m.
University Christian at Providence*
West Nassau at Baker County*
White at Madison County
Young Kids in Motion at Jordan Christian Prep
Zarephath Academy at West Oaks
Saturday, Oct. 1
Riverside at Raines, 2 p.m.
Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton, Westside.
Week 7
Thursday, Oct. 6
Gainesville Oak Hall at Harvest Community
Ridgeview at Gainesville Eastside
Friday, Oct. 7
Atlantic Coast at Spruce Creek
Clay at Middleburg
Dixie County at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Eau Gallie at Flagler Palm Coast
Episcopal at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Fletcher at White, 6:30 p.m.
Gainesville PK Yonge at West Nassau
Gainesville St. Francis at St. Joseph
Hollis Christian at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Impact Christian at Beachside
Interlachen at Taylor Pierson
Keystone Heights at Crescent City
Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Mayo Lafayette at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Nease at St. Augustine
NFEI at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.*
Paxon at Fernandina Beach
Ponte Vedra at Bishop Kenny
Providence at Hilliard
Sandalwood at Parker, 6:30 p.m.
Space Coast at Palatka
Suwannee at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.
Tocoi Creek at Menendez
Trinity Christian at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
Tru Prep at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Westside at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.
Westminster Academy at Bishop Snyder
Wolfson at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Christ’s Church
Yulee at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.*
Saturday, Oct. 8
Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.*
Off: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Bradford, Cedar Creek Christian, Columbia, Creekside, Eagle’s View, Jackson, Matanzas, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Zarephath Academy
Week 8
Thursday, Oct. 13
Hamilton County at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Matanzas at Gainesville*
Wolfson at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.*
Friday, Oct. 14
Atlantic Coast at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.*
Baker County at Yulee*
Bartram Trail at Creekside*
Christ’s Church at Providence*
Eagle’s View at Bishop Snyder
Episcopal at Bishop Kenny*
Fort White at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.
Fletcher at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.*
Gainesville Oak Hall at Cedar Creek Christian
Gainesville PK Yonge at St. Joseph
Hawthorne at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Community at Aucilla Christian
Hilliard at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.
Hollis Christian at Faith Christian
Interlachen at Bell
Madison County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Menendez at Clay*
Middleburg at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*
Nease at Flagler Palm Coast*
Oakleaf at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.*
Orange Park at Ridgeview*
Palatka at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.*
Parker at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.*
Paxon at Beachside
Ponte Vedra at Trinity Catholic
Port Orange Atlantic at Crescent City*
Riverside at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.*
Tocoi Creek at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.*
University Christian at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.*
West Nassau at Fernandina Beach*
Westside at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Impact Christian
Zarephath Academy at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.
Off: North Florida Educational, Raines, Ribault, St. Augustine, White
Week 9
Friday, Oct. 21
Baker County at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.
Bishop Snyder at Seven Rivers Christian
Branford at Cedar Creek Christian
Creekside at Fleming Island*
Crescent City at Beachside
Dunnellon at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.
Englewood at Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Episcopal at Yulee
Faith Christian at Eagle’s View
First Coast at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.
Flagler Palm Coast at Celebration
Fort White at Ridgeview
Gadsden County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville at St. Augustine*
Gainesville Buchholz at Bartram Trail*
Halifax Academy at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.
Harvest Community at NFEI
Hilliard at Destin
Impact Christian at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.
Madison County at Oakleaf
Matanzas at Clay*
Orange Park at Ponte Vedra
Palatka at Fernandina Beach
Parker at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Raines at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Riverside at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
St. Joseph at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.
Santa Fe at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Taylor Pierson at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
West Nassau at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.*
White at Ribault, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Seffner Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at Providence
Off: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fletcher, Hollis Christian, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek, Trinity Christian
Week 10
Thursday, Oct. 27
Englewood at Parker, 6:30 p.m.*
First Coast at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.*
Impact Christian at St. Joseph
Jackson at Raines, 6:30 p.m.*
Ribault at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.
Sandalwood at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.*
White at Westside, 6:30 p.m.*
Wolfson at Episcopal*
Friday, Oct. 28
Atlantic Coast at Creekside
Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*
Bolles at Bishop Kenny*
Bradford at Palatka*
Chiefland at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.
Clay at St. Augustine*
Crescent City at Lake Weir*
Fernandina Beach at Baker County*
Fleming Island at Gainesville Buchholz*
Hollis Christian at Young Kids in Motion
Keystone Heights at Tocoi Creek*
Menendez at Matanzas*
North Florida Educational at Christ’s Church*
Orange Park at Middleburg*
Ponte Vedra at Nease*
Providence at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.*
Ridgeview at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*
Suwannee at Wakulla*
Yulee at West Nassau*
Zarephath Academy at Lakeland Christian
Off: Beachside. Flagler Palm Coast, Hilliard, Riverside, Union County, University Christian
TBA, Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Eagle’s View, Harvest, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton
Week 11
Friday, Nov. 4
Baker County at Sunlake
Baldwin at White, 6:30 p.m.
Beachside at Providence
Bishop Kenny at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Bradford at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.
Clay at Oakleaf
Creekside at Ponte Vedra
Crescent City at Titusville
Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand
Fletcher at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Fort White at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville Buchholz at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.
Gainesville PK Yonge at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.
Hilliard at Christ’s Church
Hollis Christian at Pace, 8:30 p.m.
Impact Christian at NFEI
Jackson at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.
Mandarin at Bartram Trail
Matanzas at Winter Springs
Menendez at Yulee
Middleburg at Fernandina Beach
Nease at Tocoi Creek
Orange Park at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.
Quincy Munroe at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.
Raines at Westside, 6:30 p.m.
Ribault at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.
St. Augustine at Palatka
Spruce Creek at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.
Walton at Union County, 7:30 p.m.
Wolfson at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.
Young Kids in Motion at Mayo Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.
Zarephath Academy at Episcopal
Off: Columbia, Parker, Ridgeview, West Nassau
TBA: Providence, St. Joseph
TBA, Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Eagle’s View, Harvest, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton
Georgia
All games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated; region games indicated by an *
Week 1
Friday, Aug. 19
Columbia, Ga. at Camden County
Glynn Academy at Statesboro
Jackson at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.
Ware County at Appling County
Off: Pierce County
Week 2
Thursday, Aug. 25
McIntosh County at Glynn Academy
Friday, Aug. 26
Camden County at Brunswick
Charlton County at Yulee
Pierce County at Jeff Davis
Richmond Hill at Ware County
Week 3
Friday, Sept. 2
Glynn Academy at Camden County
Pierce County at Metter
Ware County at Baldwin
West Nassau at Charlton County
Off: Brunswick
Week 4
Thursday, Sept. 8
Creekside at Glynn Academy, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 9
Benedictine at Ware County
Bolles at Brunswick, 8 p.m.
Charlton County vs University Christian (at Glynn County Stadium), 4:30 p.m.
Dade Christian at Camden County
Liberty County at Pierce County
Week 5
Friday, Sept. 16
Islands at Brunswick
Pierce County at Charlton County
Somerset Academy at Camden County
Off: Glynn Academy, Ware County
Week 6
Friday, Sept. 23
Atlantic Coast at Camden County
Bainbridge at Ware County
Brantley County at Pierce County*
Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick*
Off: Charlton County
Week 7
Friday, Sept. 30
Brunswick at Grovetown*
Charlton County at Dublin
Effingham County at Glynn Academy*
Pierce County at Appling County*
Off: Camden County, Ware County
Week 8
Friday, Oct. 7
Camden County at Richmond Hill*
Glynn Academy at South Effingham*
Jenkins at Ware County*
Lakeside Evans at Brunswick*
Turner County at Charlton County*
Off: Pierce County
Week 9
Friday, Oct. 14
Camden County at Colquitt County*
Charlton County at Atkinson County*
Grovetown at Glynn Academy*
Toombs County at Pierce County*
Ware County at Bradwell Institute*
Off: Brunswick
Week 10
Friday, Oct. 21
Brunswick at South Effingham*
Evans at Glynn Academy*
Greenbrier at Ware County*
Valdosta at Camden County*
Windsor Forest at Pierce County*
Off: Charlton County
Week 11
Friday, Oct. 28
Brunswick at Evans*
Clinch County at Charlton County*
Pierce County at Vidalia*
Ware County at Statesboro*
Off: Camden County, Glynn Academy
Week 12
Friday, Nov. 4
Effingham County at Brunswick*
Charlton County at Lanier County*
Glynn Academy at Lakeside Evans*
Lowndes at Camden County*
Pierce County at Tattnall County*
Ware County at Coffee*