High school football ‘22: Week-by-week schedules for area teams

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – High school football season is right around the corner. Here’s the weekly schedule for teams from the North Florida and South Georgia coverage area. This master schedule will be updated throughout the regular season. All games at 7 p.m. unless indicated. District games indicated by an *. Looking for team-by-team schedules? You can find those here.

Florida schedule

Week 0

Friday, Aug. 19

Jackson at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Week 1

Thursday, Aug. 25

Columbia at Gainesville Buchholz

Friday, Aug. 26

Baldwin at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Beachside at Tocoi Creek

Bishop Kenny at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Bolles at St. Augustine

Bradford at Baker County

Cedar Creek Christian at First Academy

Charlton County at Yulee

Chiefland at Crescent City

Christ’s Church at Episcopal

Eagle’s View at Branford

Fernandina Beach at Providence

Fleming Island at Clay

Harvest Community at Impact Christian

Hawthorne at Middleburg

Hilliard at Florida A&M

Hollis Christian at NFEI

Jackson at Nease

Lake Weir at Interlachen

Mandarin at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Monsignor Pace at Raines

Oakleaf at Orange Park

Palatka at Umatilla

Parker at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Paxon at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Pine Ridge at Matanzas

Ponte Vedra at Bartram Trail

Ridgeview at Menendez

St. Joseph at Gainesville Oak Hall

Sandalwood at Ribault, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton at Bishop Snyder

Suwannee at Flagler Palm Coast

Taylor County at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at White, 6:30 p.m.

Union County at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Viera at Creekside

Westside at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.*

Young Kids in Motion at Lighthouse Private Christian

Zarephath Academy at West Nassau

Off: Keystone Heights

Week 2

Thursday, Sept. 1

Crescent City at Umatilla

Keystone Heights at Gainesville Eastside

Friday, Sept. 2

Atlantic Coast at Ribault, 6:30 p.m.

Baldwin at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Bartram Trail at Daytona Beach Seabreeze

Bishop Snyder at Gainesville Oak Hall

Cedar Creek Christian at Halifax Academy

Christ’s Church at Victory Christian

Clay at Ridgeview

Columbia at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Episcopal at Orange Park

Fernandina Beach vs. Beachside (at Bartram Trail)

Flagler Palm Coast at Mainland

Florida High at Ponte Vedra

Fleming Island at Tallahassee Rickards

Harvest at Eagle’s View

Jackson at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Menendez at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Middleburg at Bishop Kenny

Nease at Creekside

Newberry at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

NFEI at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Oakleaf at Baker County

Ocala Forest at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Parker at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Paxon at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Port Orange Atlantic at Palatka

Providence at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

Raines at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Riverside Christian at Impact Christian

Rocky Bayou Christian at Hollis Christian

St. Joseph at Daytona Beach Father Lopez

St. Petersburg Gibbs at St. Augustine

Suwannee at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.

Tallahassee Chiles at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Matanzas

University Christian at Hilliard

West Nassau at Charlton County, 7:30 p.m.

White at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Zarephath Academy

Yulee at Titusville

Week 3

Thursday, Sept. 8

Creekside at Glynn Academy

West Nassau vs. McIntosh County (at Glynn County Stadium), 5 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Baldwin at Fernandina Beach*

Bartram Trail at Daytona Beach Mainland

Beachside at Christ’s Church

Bishop Kenny at Tocoi Creek

Bishop Snyder vs. Riverside Christian

Bolles at Brunswick, 8 p.m.

Charlton County vs. University Christian (at Glynn County Stadium), 4:30 p.m.

Chiefland at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Dade Christian at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

DeLand at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Deltona Pine Ridge at Menendez

Eagle’s View at Cedar Creek Christian

Englewood at White, 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at Spruce Creek

Fleming Island at Nease

Halifax Academy at St. Joseph

Hawthorne at Parker

Hilliard at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian at Oakleaf

Interlachen at Crescent City

Jackson at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Keystone Heights at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Deltona

Middleburg at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Orange Park at Clay

Providence at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Raines at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Lake Weir

Riverside at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe at Palatka

Stanton at Ribault, 6:30 p.m.

Trinity Christian at NFEI*

Westside at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Yulee

Saturday, Sept. 10

Richmond Hill vs. Baker County (at Glynn County Stadium), 8 p.m.

St. Augustine vs. Coffee County (at Glynn County Stadium), 4 p.m.

Off: Episcopal, First Coast, Harvest, Impact Christian, Ponte Vedra, Young Kids in Motion.

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 15

Bartram Trail at Tallahassee Lincoln

Yulee at Tradition Prep

Friday, Sept. 16

Baldwin at Baker County*

Bolles at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Gainesville Eastside

Cedar Creek Christian at Bishop Snyder

Christ’s Church at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.*

Clay at Gainesville*

Eagle’s View at St. Joseph

Fernandina Beach at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

First Coast at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher at Nease

Fort White at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz at Creekside*

Hollis Christian at Bishop Kenny

Impact Christian at Keystone Heights

Lafayette at Hilliard

Madison County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.*

Matanzas at Flagler Palm Coast

Melbourne at Orange Park

Oakleaf at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.*

Ponte Vedra at Middleburg

Providence at NFEI*

Ribault at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Ridgeview at Tocoi Creek

St. Augustine at Menendez*

Spruce Creek at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Stanton at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Union County at Gainesville PK Yonge

West Nassau at Episcopal

West Oaks at Young Kids in Motion

White at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Wildwood at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson at Harvest Community

Zarephath Academy at Lakeland Victory Christian

Off: Beachside, Crescent City, Englewood, Palatka, Raines, Sandalwood

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 23

Atlantic Coast at Camden County, 7:30 p.m.

Baker County at Viera

Beachside at Ridgeview

Bishop Kenny at West Nassau

Bishop Snyder at Harvest Community

Branford at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Christ’s Church at St. John Paul II

Columbia at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Crescent City at Hilliard

Creekside at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Englewood at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Fort White at Williston, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Oak Hall at Eagle’s View

Jackson at Hollis Christian

Keystone Heights at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Port Orange Atlantic

Menendez at Ponte Vedra

Middleburg at Ribault

Nease at Orange Park

NFEI at Episcopal

Oakleaf at Tallahassee Chiles

Palatka at Lake Weir

Parker at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Quincy Munroe at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Raines at Trinity Catholic

Riverside at White, 6:30 p.m.*

Riverside Christian vs. Cedar Creek Christian

St. Augustine at Bartram Trail

Savannah Benedictine at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Suwannee at North Marion, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Clay

Union County at Newberry, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Rabun Gap (NC)

University, Orange City at Flagler Palm Coast

Westside at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Mayo Lafayette

Off: Fernandina Beach, Fleming Island, Hollis Christian, Impact Christian, Providence, St. Joseph, Wolfson, Young Kids in Motion, Yulee

Week 6

Friday, Sept. 30

Beachside at Hilliard

Bishop Kenny at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.*

Bolles at Episcopal*

Bradford at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.*

Columbia at Orange Park*

Creekside at Oakleaf*

Deltona Trinity Christian at Eagle’s View

Englewood at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.*

Fernandina Beach at Yulee*

Flagler Palm Coast at Ponte Vedra*

Fleming Island at Bartram Trail*

Gainesville at Menendez*

Harvest Community at Cedar Creek Christian

Impact Christian at Hollis Christian

Mandarin at Lake Mary

NFEI at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.

Parker at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.

Ribault at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.*

Ridgeview at Middleburg*

St. Augustine at Matanzas*

St. Joseph at Ocala Trinity Catholic

Sandalwood at Nease

Taylor County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.*

Taylor Pierson at Crescent City*

Tocoi Creek at Palatka*

Trinity Christian at Christ’s Church*

Union County at Wildwood, 7:30 p.m.

University Christian at Providence*

West Nassau at Baker County*

White at Madison County

Young Kids in Motion at Jordan Christian Prep

Zarephath Academy at West Oaks

Saturday, Oct. 1

Riverside at Raines, 2 p.m.

Off: Atlantic Coast, Baldwin, Bishop Snyder, Clay, Fort White, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton, Westside.

Week 7

Thursday, Oct. 6

Gainesville Oak Hall at Harvest Community

Ridgeview at Gainesville Eastside

Friday, Oct. 7

Atlantic Coast at Spruce Creek

Clay at Middleburg

Dixie County at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Eau Gallie at Flagler Palm Coast

Episcopal at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Fletcher at White, 6:30 p.m.

Gainesville PK Yonge at West Nassau

Gainesville St. Francis at St. Joseph

Hollis Christian at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Impact Christian at Beachside

Interlachen at Taylor Pierson

Keystone Heights at Crescent City

Lake Minneola at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Mayo Lafayette at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Nease at St. Augustine

NFEI at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.*

Paxon at Fernandina Beach

Ponte Vedra at Bishop Kenny

Providence at Hilliard

Sandalwood at Parker, 6:30 p.m.

Space Coast at Palatka

Suwannee at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.

Tocoi Creek at Menendez

Trinity Christian at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

Tru Prep at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Westside at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.

Westminster Academy at Bishop Snyder

Wolfson at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Christ’s Church

Yulee at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.*

Saturday, Oct. 8

Ribault at Raines, 2 p.m.*

Off: Baker County, Bartram Trail, Bradford, Cedar Creek Christian, Columbia, Creekside, Eagle’s View, Jackson, Matanzas, Oakleaf, Orange Park, Zarephath Academy

Week 8

Thursday, Oct. 13

Hamilton County at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Matanzas at Gainesville*

Wolfson at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.*

Friday, Oct. 14

Atlantic Coast at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.*

Baker County at Yulee*

Bartram Trail at Creekside*

Christ’s Church at Providence*

Eagle’s View at Bishop Snyder

Episcopal at Bishop Kenny*

Fort White at Dixie County, 7:30 p.m.

Fletcher at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.*

Gainesville Oak Hall at Cedar Creek Christian

Gainesville PK Yonge at St. Joseph

Hawthorne at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community at Aucilla Christian

Hilliard at Hamilton County, 7:30 p.m.

Hollis Christian at Faith Christian

Interlachen at Bell

Madison County at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Menendez at Clay*

Middleburg at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*

Nease at Flagler Palm Coast*

Oakleaf at Gainesville Buchholz, 7:30 p.m.*

Orange Park at Ridgeview*

Palatka at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.*

Parker at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.*

Paxon at Beachside

Ponte Vedra at Trinity Catholic

Port Orange Atlantic at Crescent City*

Riverside at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.*

Tocoi Creek at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.*

University Christian at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.*

West Nassau at Fernandina Beach*

Westside at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Impact Christian

Zarephath Academy at Chiefland, 7:30 p.m.

Off: North Florida Educational, Raines, Ribault, St. Augustine, White

Week 9

Friday, Oct. 21

Baker County at Jackson, 6:30 p.m.

Bishop Snyder at Seven Rivers Christian

Branford at Cedar Creek Christian

Creekside at Fleming Island*

Crescent City at Beachside

Dunnellon at Bradford, 7:30 p.m.

Englewood at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Episcopal at Yulee

Faith Christian at Eagle’s View

First Coast at Paxon, 6:30 p.m.

Flagler Palm Coast at Celebration

Fort White at Ridgeview

Gadsden County at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville at St. Augustine*

Gainesville Buchholz at Bartram Trail*

Halifax Academy at Interlachen, 7:30 p.m.

Harvest Community at NFEI

Hilliard at Destin

Impact Christian at Wolfson, 6:30 p.m.

Madison County at Oakleaf

Matanzas at Clay*

Orange Park at Ponte Vedra

Palatka at Fernandina Beach

Parker at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Raines at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Riverside at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

St. Joseph at Stanton, 6:30 p.m.

Santa Fe at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Taylor Pierson at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

West Nassau at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.*

White at Ribault, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Seffner Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Providence

Off: Bishop Kenny, Bolles, Christ’s Church, Fletcher, Hollis Christian, Mandarin, Menendez, Middleburg, Nease, Suwannee, Tocoi Creek, Trinity Christian

Week 10

Thursday, Oct. 27

Englewood at Parker, 6:30 p.m.*

First Coast at Fletcher, 6:30 p.m.*

Impact Christian at St. Joseph

Jackson at Raines, 6:30 p.m.*

Ribault at Baldwin, 6:30 p.m.

Sandalwood at Mandarin, 6:30 p.m.*

White at Westside, 6:30 p.m.*

Wolfson at Episcopal*

Friday, Oct. 28

Atlantic Coast at Creekside

Bartram Trail at Oakleaf*

Bolles at Bishop Kenny*

Bradford at Palatka*

Chiefland at Fort White, 7:30 p.m.

Clay at St. Augustine*

Crescent City at Lake Weir*

Fernandina Beach at Baker County*

Fleming Island at Gainesville Buchholz*

Hollis Christian at Young Kids in Motion

Keystone Heights at Tocoi Creek*

Menendez at Matanzas*

North Florida Educational at Christ’s Church*

Orange Park at Middleburg*

Ponte Vedra at Nease*

Providence at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.*

Ridgeview at Columbia, 7:30 p.m.*

Suwannee at Wakulla*

Yulee at West Nassau*

Zarephath Academy at Lakeland Christian

Off: Beachside. Flagler Palm Coast, Hilliard, Riverside, Union County, University Christian

TBA, Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Eagle’s View, Harvest, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton

Week 11

Friday, Nov. 4

Baker County at Sunlake

Baldwin at White, 6:30 p.m.

Beachside at Providence

Bishop Kenny at University Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Bradford at Suwannee, 7:30 p.m.

Clay at Oakleaf

Creekside at Ponte Vedra

Crescent City at Titusville

Flagler Palm Coast at DeLand

Fletcher at Atlantic Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Fort White at Santa Fe, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville Buchholz at Bolles, 7:30 p.m.

Gainesville PK Yonge at Keystone Heights, 7:30 p.m.

Hilliard at Christ’s Church

Hollis Christian at Pace, 8:30 p.m.

Impact Christian at NFEI

Jackson at First Coast, 6:30 p.m.

Mandarin at Bartram Trail

Matanzas at Winter Springs

Menendez at Yulee

Middleburg at Fernandina Beach

Nease at Tocoi Creek

Orange Park at Fleming Island, 7:30 p.m.

Quincy Munroe at Trinity Christian, 7:30 p.m.

Raines at Westside, 6:30 p.m.

Ribault at Riverside, 6:30 p.m.

St. Augustine at Palatka

Spruce Creek at Sandalwood, 6:30 p.m.

Walton at Union County, 7:30 p.m.

Wolfson at Englewood, 6:30 p.m.

Young Kids in Motion at Mayo Lafayette, 7:30 p.m.

Zarephath Academy at Episcopal

Off: Columbia, Parker, Ridgeview, West Nassau

TBA: Providence, St. Joseph

TBA, Sunshine State Athletic Conference playoffs: Bishop Snyder, Cedar Creek Christian, Eagle’s View, Harvest, Interlachen, Paxon, Stanton

Georgia

All games at 7:30 p.m. unless indicated; region games indicated by an *

Week 1

Friday, Aug. 19

Columbia, Ga. at Camden County

Glynn Academy at Statesboro

Jackson at Brunswick, 7:30 p.m.

Ware County at Appling County

Off: Pierce County

Week 2

Thursday, Aug. 25

McIntosh County at Glynn Academy

Friday, Aug. 26

Camden County at Brunswick

Charlton County at Yulee

Pierce County at Jeff Davis

Richmond Hill at Ware County

Week 3

Friday, Sept. 2

Glynn Academy at Camden County

Pierce County at Metter

Ware County at Baldwin

West Nassau at Charlton County

Off: Brunswick

Week 4

Thursday, Sept. 8

Creekside at Glynn Academy, 7 p.m.

Friday, Sept. 9

Benedictine at Ware County

Bolles at Brunswick, 8 p.m.

Charlton County vs University Christian (at Glynn County Stadium), 4:30 p.m.

Dade Christian at Camden County

Liberty County at Pierce County

Week 5

Friday, Sept. 16

Islands at Brunswick

Pierce County at Charlton County

Somerset Academy at Camden County

Off: Glynn Academy, Ware County

Week 6

Friday, Sept. 23

Atlantic Coast at Camden County

Bainbridge at Ware County

Brantley County at Pierce County*

Glynn Academy vs. Brunswick*

Off: Charlton County

Week 7

Friday, Sept. 30

Brunswick at Grovetown*

Charlton County at Dublin

Effingham County at Glynn Academy*

Pierce County at Appling County*

Off: Camden County, Ware County

Week 8

Friday, Oct. 7

Camden County at Richmond Hill*

Glynn Academy at South Effingham*

Jenkins at Ware County*

Lakeside Evans at Brunswick*

Turner County at Charlton County*

Off: Pierce County

Week 9

Friday, Oct. 14

Camden County at Colquitt County*

Charlton County at Atkinson County*

Grovetown at Glynn Academy*

Toombs County at Pierce County*

Ware County at Bradwell Institute*

Off: Brunswick

Week 10

Friday, Oct. 21

Brunswick at South Effingham*

Evans at Glynn Academy*

Greenbrier at Ware County*

Valdosta at Camden County*

Windsor Forest at Pierce County*

Off: Charlton County

Week 11

Friday, Oct. 28

Brunswick at Evans*

Clinch County at Charlton County*

Pierce County at Vidalia*

Ware County at Statesboro*

Off: Camden County, Glynn Academy

Week 12

Friday, Nov. 4

Effingham County at Brunswick*

Charlton County at Lanier County*

Glynn Academy at Lakeside Evans*

Lowndes at Camden County*

Pierce County at Tattnall County*

Ware County at Coffee*