Local MLB update: Dunning ends slide with superb pitching performance

Texas Rangers starting pitcher Dane Dunning throws during the first inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Wednesday, June 29, 2022, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through Aug. 10 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .221 with 11 HR, 41 runs scored and 44 RBI. Homered during a 2-for-4 game against the Guardians this week.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 3-3 with 4.40 ERA, 48 Ks in 45 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A where he’s 1-5.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 2-6 with 4.04 ERA with 99 Ks in 113.2 IP. Ended a major slump with his first win since April 30 on Aug. 6. He was dominant in that effort, going 7 IP with 6 Ks and just one hit.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .242 with 28 RBI, 4 HR, 31 runs scored.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 3-4 with 3.60 ERA, 62 Ks in 65 IP.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .262 with 48 RBI, 13 HR, 51 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.60 ERA, 23 Ks in 17.2 IP. Back in Triple-A Albuquerque. He’s been called up to Colorado five times this season.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .279 with 16 HR, 47 RBI and 49 runs scored. Had an excellent game against the White Sox on Aug. 7 (3 for 5, HR).

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 2-2 with 26 Ks, 4.15 ERA in 21.2 IP. Was put on 15-day injured list with calf muscle strain on July 13 and now on injury rehab assignment with Gwinnett.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .267 with 5 HR, 39 runs scored and 25 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .210 with 54 runs scored, 22 RBI and 13 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 8-8 with 108 Ks, 3.42 ERA in 134.1 IP.