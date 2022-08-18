Local MLB update: Another W for Dunning; Lawrence back up with Rockies

Starting pitcher Dane Dunning of the Texas Rangers delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field on June 1, 2021 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through Aug. 17 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .227 with 11 HR, 43 runs scored and 45 RBI. Slowly and steadily

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 4.07 ERA, 53 Ks in 48.2 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP this season in the bigs. Back in Triple-A where he’s 1-6.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 3-6 with 4.06 ERA with 108 Ks in 124 IP. Has won 2 of last 3 decisions after losing 5 in a row.

Ad

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .241 with 34 RBI, 5 HR, 32 runs scored. Homered against the Giants since our last update.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 4-4 with 3.63 ERA, 66 Ks in 74.1 IP.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .253 with 49 RBI, 13 HR, 53 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 1-1 with 5.68 ERA, 24 Ks in 19 IP. Back in Triple-A Albuquerque. Called back up to Colorado for the sixth time this season on Aug. 13.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .289 with 17 HR, 52 RBI and 53 runs scored.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 2-2 with 26 Ks, 4.15 ERA in 21.2 IP. Was put on 15-day injured list with calf muscle strain on July 13 and now on injury rehab assignment with Gwinnett.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

Ad

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .265 with 5 HR, 39 runs scored and 26 RBI this season.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .206 with 57 runs scored, 23 RBI and 15 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Is 9-8 with1238 Ks, 3.11 ERA in 150.1 IP.