Week 0 high school football pick: Can Jackson beat Brunswick in opener?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The high school football regular season begins in a small way Friday night. Jackson opens the regular season a week early as it visits Brunswick. The rest of the local Florida teams won’t get started playing regular season games until next week. With the return of football, that means the return of weekly predictions. News4JAX sports editor Justin Barney reveals his weekly picks.

Last season: 296-104 (.740).

Jackson (0-0) at Brunswick (0-0), 7:30 p.m.: What a big Week 0 game for the Tigers, who are expecting big, big things. Not only did they qualify for the playoffs for the first time since 2010 last year, but there’s a buzz on Main Street that hasn’t been there for awhile. They went 7-4 last year. The foray into South Georgia is a huge test out of the gate for coach Christopher Foy and Co. Brunswick went 11-1 last year and didn’t lose until a playoff heartbreaker. N4J pick: Brunswick 33, Jackson 14.