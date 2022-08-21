Defense sharp again for Jaguars in preseason loss to Steelers

Jacksonville Jaguars running back Travis Etienne Jr. (1) dodges a tackle by Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Myles Jack (51) during the first half of an NFL preseason football game, Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, in Jacksonville, Fla. (AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The defense looked good. The offense had its moments.

A half of work was what Doug Pederson wanted to see from his starters on Saturday night and the results were a bit mixed in a 16-15 loss to the Steelers.

The good news — the starting defense looks sharp. Very good.

Getting its most extensive work of the preseason, the Jaguars defensive starters were active and produced. After last week’s fast start against the Browns, that consistency is something Pederson said earlier this week that he wanted to see. They delivered just that as it heads to Atlanta next week for joint practices with the Falcons followed by the preseason finale next Saturday afternoon.

The offense flashed its potential but ran hot and cold against Pittsburgh.

Trevor Lawrence and the starting offense played the full first half in what is likely their final work of the preseason, showing some explosiveness but failing to generate a touchdown. Lawrence heated up in the second quarter and finished 14 of 21 passing for 133 yards.

But defense is clearly the strength of the team. At least right now.

It kept Mitchell Trubisky and the Pittsburgh starters off the scoreboard (two punts, missed field goal) when they were on the field.

There was one lapse. Rookie Kenny Pickett marched the Steelers 63 yards in five plays in just 42 seconds near the end of the first half for a touchdown, the first points allowed by Jacksonville’s starting defense in the last two preseason games.

The defensive front seven has the potential to be special. While there were two missed sack opportunities, the pressure — and the speed — was relentless. Travon Walker had a tackle for loss. Arden Key had his third sack of the preseason. The push up front by Foley Fatukasi and Roy Robertson-Harris was significant.

In seven drives with the bulk of the projected starters in, the defense has allowed just one touchdown.

Even the backups managed to look good, which hasn’t been the case during the exhibition season.

Dawuane Smoot pressured Mason Rudolph in the third quarter, forcing an intentional grounding call in the end zone and drawing a safety to push Jacksonville in front 8-7. Smoot also forced a fumble that Adam Gotsis recovered in the fourth quarter. That recovery set up a CJ Beathard 4-yard touchdown run and a 15-7 Jacksonville lead.

Yes, we mentioned it wasn’t pretty.

The Steelers came back late. They picked off third-string quarterback EJ Perry and wound up turning that pick into the go-ahead points. Rudolph hit Tyler Snead for a 1-yard touchdown with 2 minutes to play to put Pittsburgh up, 16-15. Perry drove the Jaguars into position for a walk-off win, but Santoso’s 57-yard attempt as time ran out as way wide right.

Preseason results are largely irrelevant. The progress is what coaching staffs look for. And Pederson did see that against the Steelers. What he needs to see more of is actual points on the scoreboard though.

The starting offense couldn’t keep the pace it had a week earlier against the Browns, but Lawrence finally got the team moving in the second quarter. He moved the Jaguars from their own 10 down to the Steelers 7, completing 5 of 7 passes on the drive. It ended with a 24-yard field goal by Ryan Santoso and a 6-0 Jaguars lead.

After an uneven start, Lawrence looked sharp on that drive, including a sideline dart to Marvin Jones that was a fingertip away from being deflected or intercepted.

There remain issues with Lawrence and the No. 1s getting into the end zone. On three series against the Browns, Lawrence had a touchdown pass to Evan Engram and led the team to a pair of field goals. Lawrence led just one red zone drive against the Steelers but it stalled at the 7.

Running back Travis Etienne had 29 yards rushing on eight carries. Christian Kirk led the team in receiving with 54 yards on five catches.