Down on the farm: Big game for JU product Mike Baumann; Jacob Young continues to shine

Mike Baumann of the Baltimore Orioles pitches during the game against the Oakland Athletics at RingCentral Coliseum on April 19, 2022 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Orioles 2-1. (Photo by Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through Sept. 1 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Is 2-1 with 36 Ks, 5.14 ERA, 4 saves in 21 IP in 23 games this season.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Pirates, Recent second-round draft pick will miss the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 2-6 with 4.20 ERA, 81 Ks in 60 IP this season in the minors. Had a monster game on Wednesday night with 13 Ks and just an earned run allowed in 6 IP in win over Lehigh Valley. Is 1-2 with 4.50 ERA, 9 Ks in 12 IP in the majors this year.

Ad

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 5-1 with 7.17 ERA, 38 Ks in 37.2 IP. Career 25-9 hurler in the minors with 23 saves.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Recent draft pick signed with Toronto on July 26; assigned to FCL Blue Jays last month but still hasn’t played.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-4 with 30 Ks, 7.64 ERA in 33 IP. Place on 7-day injured list on Aug. 9.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Hitting .245 with 5 HR, 29 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 40 runs scored. Went 4 for 5 with HR, 2B, 3 runs scored in win over Cedar Rapids to end the month.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Remains unbeaten (5-0) with 37 Ks, 2.40 ERA in 30 IP.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .221 with 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and 5 SBs. Placed on 7-day injured list on Aug. 29.

Ad

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Is 3-1 with 21 Ks, 3.86 ERA in 21 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Was 4-1 with 4.34 ERA, 30 Ks in 37.1 IP before his release on July 30.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .219 with 91 runs scored, 7 HR, 58 RBI and 59 stolen bases.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Is 7-6 with 62 Ks, 2.88 ERA, 3 saves in 68.2 IP. Placed on 7-day injured list on Aug. 29.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 5-2 with 54 Ks, 2.84 ERA, save in 50.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 5-2 with 2.89 ERA, 62 Ks in 46.2 IP.

Ad

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Is 9-0 with 3.79 ERA, 80 Ks in 57 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Hitting .260 with 57 RBI, 13 HR, 46 runs scored.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Recent undrafted free agent signee is 2-0 with 10 Ks, 7.00 ERA in 9 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 0-1 with 11 Ks, 6.30 ERA in 10 IP.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Rockies, He’s been back and forth between the minors and the bigs this season. Is 1-0 with a save, 49 Ks in 29.1 IP in Triple-A. Is 2-1 with 4.18 ERA, 36 Ks in 28 IP with Colorado.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Hitting .249 with 49 RBI, 12 HR, 57 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .241 with 30 RBI, 32 stolen bases and 54 runs scored.

Ad

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Has not seen action this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Recent free agent signee was placed in rookie ball but hasn’t played yet.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Hitting .269 with 23 RBI, 26 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Is 2-3 with 38 Ks, 5 saves, 3.11 ERA in 37.2 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .257 with 12 RBI, 15 runs scored, 2 HR.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Will miss rest of season after being moved from 7-day injured list to full season injured list on Aug. 5.

Ad

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, A career 4-2 hurler with 1.91 ERA, 46 Ks in 47 IP before release,

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Has been unreal this season. Is 11-1 with 93 Ks, save, 2.28 ERA in 98.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .280 with 6 HR, 20 runs scored, 18 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Is 5-2 with 58 Ks, 2.91 ERA in 58.2 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .263 with 39 RBI, 39 runs scored, 9 HR, 8 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .272 with 13 HR, 49 RBI, 30 stolen bases and 78 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Last week he became first player in all of the minors this season to score 100 runs. Hitting .254 with 49 stolen bases, 42 RBI and 106 runs scored. Had a big week, swiping 5 bases and scoring 6 runs since our last check in.