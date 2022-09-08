Border Classic on Friday: Bolles faces Brunswick in primetime showdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.

Bolles (2-0) vs. Brunswick (2-0)

When: Friday, 7:30 p.m.

Watch it: Will be streamed on News4JAX+ and televised live on WJXT Channel 4.

Notable: Arguably the headlining game of the Border Classic, it’s the 11-time state champion Bulldogs against a Brunswick team coming off an 11-1 season. The Pirates, under new coach Garrett Grady, have already beaten one area team this season (Jackson 23-13 in Week 1). Brunswick was uneven in that game, including a pair of end zone interceptions that kept that one close. They used defense to beat Camden County 16-10 in Week 2. Ivan Johnson (124 rushing yards), William Heck (118 rushing yards, TD) and Jayden Drayton (103 rushing yards, 2 TDs) front a powerful ground game. … Bolles has done very well in its transition in the post-Kade Frew era on offense. QB DJ Moore (341 passing yards, 3 TDs) has given the Bulldogs more options on the offensive side of the ball. It took freshman WR Naeem Burroughs one quarter of football to become a known name. And Emmett Grzebin is averaging 110 yards rushing a game. He’s got four total TDs for Bolles. Bulldogs coach Matt Toblin said the chance for teams from the area to be able to take in the atmosphere of a Georgia football Friday night is significant.

Ad

Quotable: “That’s why I think this event is so awesome for north Florida to see. For our parents, our administrators and for everyone to see, ‘hey, look, as much as you think you’re supportive, this is what support looks like. This is what supportive really looks like.’ And I know that there’s administrators that have worked on in the past that feel like look, you know, we want to give you everything that you need. But I don’t think everybody really understands what it can really look like when the whole community really rallies around the school and the programs and everything that they provide. And in South Georgia, like they live, eat, sleep drink [football]. ... That’s their school. That is their school. It’s their parents school. It’s their school and they are all in. But it is definitely unique, the amount of support that happens in South Georgia.” — Toblin, Bolles coach.

Ad

Quotable: I know we’re hosting of course, we’re going to be in it, but it’s just great to have this amount of teams in this thing. And I like I said before, I think it’s just a scheduling aspect that all worked out perfectly for everyone’s schedule.” Garrett Grady, Brunswick coach.