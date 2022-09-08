Border Classic on Saturday: Baker County, Richmond Hill wrap up showdown

Baker County and Richmond Hill square off in the seventh and final game of the Border Classic in Brunswick on Saturday at 7:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.

Richmond Hill (2-1) vs. Baker County (1-0)

When: Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

Watch it: Will be streamed on News4JAX+ and televised live on WJXT Channel 4.

Notable: The Wildcats rebounded from a tough Week 1 half against Bradford (down 21-0 before the game was postponed to next month) with a 25-20 win over Oakleaf. RB Cam Smith remains the focal point of the Baker County offense. He’s rushed for 166 yards and a pair of TDs on 17 carries. On defense, Orlando Holland (18 tackles, 2 TFL) is coming off a season in which he had nearly 30 sacks. Derrick Major and Davion Dean have a couple interceptions apiece for Baker County. That production has been big for Baker County, which graduated its entire secondary that was the backbone of last year’s state semifinalist. RB Zion Gillard (58 carries, 247 yards, 3 TDs), WR Mason Wilcox (124 receiving yards, 2 TDs) and QB Tyler Goldrick (276 passing yards, 3 TDs) lead Richmond Hill.