Border Classic on Saturday: Defending champs Madison County, Fitzgerald collide

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.

Fitzgerald (3-0) vs. Madison County (2-0)

When: Saturday, 1 p.m.

Watch it: Will be streamed on News4JAX+ and televised live on WJXT Channel 4.

Notable: While it doesn’t involve area programs, this matchup is arguably the best of the Border Classic. The Cowboys went 11-3 and won the Class 1A state championship last year in a 13-12 slugfest over Hawthorne. They enter on an 11-game winning streak. The Purple Hurricanes, riding a nine-game winning streak, beat Thomasville 21-7 to win the Class 2A state championship last year. The Cowboys are led by first-year coach Price Harris, who replaced Mike Coe. Tucker Pruitt leads Fitzgerald. Pruitt, in his sixth season, is 51-18 there. His father, Robby Pruitt, is a coaching icon. Pruitt led University Christian to four state championships, and won another three with Union County.