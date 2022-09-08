Border Classic on Thursday: Creekside faces Glynn Academy

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.

Creekside (2-0) vs. Glynn Academy (2-1)

When: Thursday, 7:30 p.m.

Watch it: Will be streamed on News4JAX+ and televised live on WJXT Channel 4.

Notable: Any expectation that the Knights would take a step back this year due to steep graduation losses have been erased with a blistering start on offense. The underclassmen backfield of Nicky Williams (245 rushing yards, 7 TDs) and Danny Approbato (209 rushing yards, 2 TDs) have rung up the offense on Viera and Nease in the first two weeks. As a team, Creekside is averaging 7.3 yards per carry. They’re blending the pass in, too, with QB Wilson Edwards completing 65% of his passes for 213 yards and 5 TDs. The Knights are also plus-4 in the turnover battle. Glynn Academy is led by QB Tyler Devlin and it will be looking to bounce back after a 37-7 drubbing by Camden County last week. The Red Terrors are 37-11-4 against teams from Florida, according to the Georgia High School Football Historians Association. This is a big week for Glynn Academy, too. The Red Terrors are off next week so this is their final preparation for the City Championship showdown against Brunswick on Sept. 23, not only the biggest rivalry matchup of the year but also the Region 2-6A opener for both programs.

Quotable: “That’s why we’re so apt to doing things like this, it’s all about the kids. We put kids here first here at Creekside High School in our football program. It’s all about the kids. So, anytime you have an opportunity to go and do something that is not a normal experience for high school football team, we jump at that opportunity.” Knights coach Sean McIntyre.

“The other thing is you want to go out represent your school and community. It’s really important that you go out there and show great character and you play really hard. For people from outside of Glynn County, there’ll be a lot of people from down in Florida that’ll watch us for the first time. And so, you know, we need to represent our school and our community well.” — Glynn Academy coach Rocky Hidalgo.