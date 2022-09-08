Border Classic on Thursday: McIntosh County vs. West Nassau

West Nassau and McIntosh County face off in the Border Classic at Glynn County Stadium in Brunswick on Thursday at 4:30 p.m.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Border Classic presented by Baker’s Sports puts high school football in the spotlight this week, with seven games over three days. All games will be streamed on News4JAX+ and select games will be broadcast live on WJXT Channel 4. We look at the matchups.

McIntosh County (1-1) vs. West Nassau (1-1)

When: Thursday, 4:30 p.m.

Watch it: Will be streamed on News4JAX+.

Notable: It’s a chance at a bounceback game for both programs. The Warriors are coming off a 56-12 shellacking at the hands of Georgia program Charlton County last week. The Buccaneers were off last week but dropped their last game in Week 2 against Glynn Academy (22-12). For West Nassau, this is the start to a tough, tough path to midseason. They visit Episcopal next week, then host Bishop Kenny and Baker County the next two weeks. Those are all unforgiving opponents. RBs Christopher Crews (148 rushing yards, TD) and Russell Weeks (145 rushing yards, 2 TDs) power the West Nassau ground game. Samuel Coxwell (15 tackles), Russell Weeks (14 tackles) and Braxton Russell (14 tackles, 3 TFL, 2 sacks) lead what has historically been a sound defense under coach Rickey Armstrong.