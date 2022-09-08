Women's semis get set to go under lights | US Open updates

Iga Swiatek, of Poland, serves to Jessica Pegula, of the United States, during the quarterfinals of the U.S. Open tennis championships, Wednesday, Sept. 7, 2022, in New York. (AP Photo/Julia Nikhinson)

NEW YORK – The Latest on the U.S. Open tennis tournament (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

The women's semifinals take place under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium, with Ons Jabeur facing Caroline Garcia in the opening match before top-ranked Iga Swiatek meets Aryna Sabalenka.

Swiatek is the only major champion left, having won her second French Open title this summer. She also reached the Australian Open semifinals and is 19-2 in Grand Slam tournaments this year.

The No. 6-seeded Sabalenka lost last year in the U.S. Open semifinals, which remains her best performance in a major.

Jabeur is bidding for a second straight major final, having made her deepest run yet at Wimbledon. The No. 5 from Tunisia is 5-0 in semifinal matches this season.

In the surging Garcia, she meets a player who has won 13 straight matches. Seeded 17th, the Frenchwoman's first career Grand Slam appearance will send her back into the top 10 next week.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced there would be a moment of silence before the first semifinal match “to commemorate the passing of Queen Elizabeth II.”

