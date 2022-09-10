Border Classic: Brunswick hands Bolles first loss of season, 20-3

In a matchup of undefeated teams, Brunswick stayed unbeaten with a 20-3 win over Bolles, the No. 2 team in the News4Jax Super 10 poll.

The Bulldogs scored first thanks to the defense. Kavon Miller wrapped up Brunswick’s TJ Miller after a reception while Trent Carter stripped the ball and took it to the Pirate’s 22-yard line. That set up the first points of the game, a field goal by Matthew Berry. Bolles would not score again.

Brunswick, who came in having held both of their previous opponents to fewer than 14 points, shut down the Bulldogs’ offense. In the second half, the Pirates’ defense made the difference.

In the third quarter, Tavion Gadson intercepted a DJ Moore pass and returned it to the Bolles one-yard line. On the next play, Mitchell lined up in the wildcat formation and ran it in to give Brunsiwch a 7-3 lead.

In the fourth quarter, Brunswick added to the lead on a misdirection play to William Heck, whose touchdown gave the Pirates a 14-3 lead. In the final minute, Brunswick added another score to provide the final margin.

Ad

With the Brunswich win, Georgia teams have now won two games in the Border Classic, the same as Florida teams.

Three more games are scheduled for Saturday.

The Georgia-Florida Border Classic concludes on Saturday, Sept. 10 with three big games. (WJXT)

Fitzgerald faces Madison County at 1 p.m. Coffee and St. Augustine are scheduled to kick off at 4 p.m. The late game is Richmond Hill vs. Baker County. All games will be broadcast on Channel 4 and streamed on News4Jax.com and News4Jax+.