Steelers' Watt leaves game vs Bengals with pectoral injury

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt (90) celebrates after an interception with safety Tre Norwood (21) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

CINCINNATI – Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker T.J. Watt suffered a pectoral injury in the fourth quarter of the team's game Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Watt, the Defensive Player of the Year, left the field and headed to the locker room shortly before the game went to overtime. Before the injury, he was his usual disruptive self, with a sack and an interception.

He tied the NFL single-season sacks record with 22 1/2 last season despite missing two games.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports