Local MLB update: Glynn Academy grad Adam Wainwright makes MLB history with start

St. Louis Cardinals catcher Yadier Molina, left, talks to starting pitcher Adam Wainwright during the fifth inning of a baseball game against the Washington Nationals Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – There’s very good representation of local products in at the highest level of professional baseball.

Each Thursday, News4JAX will update players in Major League Baseball. What about guys who are playing minor league baseball? We’ve got you covered there, too. Local minor league prospects will be updated Friday’s during the season.

Local MLB player update

Checking in on how players with area ties are doing in Major League Baseball in 2022. Stats are through Sept. 14 games.

Pos. Player, Local tie, MLB team, Notable

IF Javier Baez, Arlington CD, Tigers, Hitting .233 with 13 HR, 53 runs scored and 56 RBI. Homered in Wednesday night game against the Astros.

P Bryan Baker, UNF, Orioles, Is 4-3 with 4.05 ERA, 66 Ks in 60 IP.

P Mike Baumann, JU, Orioles, Called to bigs on Sept. 11. Is 1-3 with 4.76 ERA, 11 Ks in 17 IP this season in the bigs.

P Dane Dunning, Clay, Rangers, Is 3-8 with 4.49 ERA with 129 Ks in 148.1 IP.

LF Ben Gamel, Bishop Kenny, Pirates, Hitting .237 with 42 RBI, 8 HR, 39 runs scored. Homered in Sept. 9 game against the Cardinals.

P Mike Clevinger, Wolfson, Padres, Is 5-7 with 4.47 ERA, 83 Ks in 98.2 IP.

OF Austin Hays, JU, Orioles, Hitting .249 with 55 RBI, 15 HR, 59 runs scored.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Is 3-1 with 4.46 ERA, 42 Ks in 34.1 IP.

1B Nathaniel Lowe, St. Johns River State College, Rangers, Hitting .309 with 24 HR, 69 RBI and 66 runs scored. Boosted his average nearly 10 points since our last update.

RP Darren O’Day, Bishop Kenny, Braves, Is 2-2 with 26 Ks, 4.15 ERA in 21.2 IP. Was put on 60-day injured list on Sept. 1 with calf muscle strain.

C Roberto Perez, Florida Gateway College, Pirates, Remains on 60-day injured list with hamstring strain after going on it May 7. Hitting .233 with 2 HR, 8 RBI, 8 runs scored.

P Sean Reid-Foley, Sandalwood, Mets, Suffered a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament in late April and underwent Tommy John surgery, putting him out for the season. Was 0-0 with 5.40 ERA, 8 Ks in 10 IP.

OF Austin Slater, Bolles, Giants, Hitting .267 with 5 HR, 43 runs scored and 31 RBI this season. On 10-day injured list with left hand sprain.

OF DJ Stewart, Bolles, Orioles, Was hitless in 3 at-bats before being optioned to Triple-A Norfolk.

OF Myles Straw, SJRSC, Guardians, Hitting .209 with 59 runs scored, 25 RBI and 17 stolen bases.

P Adam Wainwright, Glynn Academy, Cardinals, Set MLB record with his 325th start with catcher Yadier Molina on Wednesday night, breaking a mark set by Mickey Lolich and Bill Freehan of the Tigers from 1963-75. Is 11-9 with 137 Ks, 3.29 ERA in 178 IP.