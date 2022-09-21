News4JAX Super 6 volleyball: Bishop Kenny moves up, Beachside moves in to rankings

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4Jax Super 6 high school volleyball rankings will be published each Wednesday during the regular season. Records are through Sept. 20 games.

News4Jax Super 6 volleyball rankings

Rank, Previous, School, Record, Classification

1. (1) Ponte Vedra (8-3, Class 6A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Beachside, Berkeley Prep, Bishop Gorman (Nevada), Providence, Ridgeview, Winter Park.

Glance: Only one match since last Super 6, a sweep of a solid Providence squad. News4JAX’s two-time player of the year Zeta Washington continues to be a monster attacker at the net (136 kills, 69% kill percentage). Chelsea Sutton follows with 66 and leads the Sharks with 28 blocks. Avery Meide (65 digs) and Jessica Shattles (211 assists, 61 digs) lead the defensive and offensive attacks. The Sharks are third in the region of the FHSAA volleyball rankings, trailing just New Smyrna Beach and Gulf Breeze.

2. (3) Bishop Kenny (10-2, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Canterbury, Lakeland, Middleburg, Nease, Providence.

Glance: The Crusaders stretched their winning streak to seven with victories over Middleburg (3-0) and Nease (3-1) since our last Super 6. They’ve got a solid Ridgeview on the road Thursday night. Allison Cavanagh has double figures in kills in all but three matches this season. She’s up to 113 on the year. is absolutely in that conversation. Claudia Stockard reached the 100-kill mark on the season with 15 against Nease. Sarah Seabrooke (125 digs) and Emma Milton (82 digs) lead the defense for the Crusaders. Kenny enters the week first in Region 1-4A in the FHSAA volleyball rankings and sixth overall in 4A.

3. (2) Trinity Christian (13-3, Class 3A)

Notable wins: Bartram Trail, Bolles, Buchholz, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Lyman, Providence, Ridgeview, The Rock, Vero Beach.

Glance: The Conquerors went 3-3 since our last Super 6, with wins over The Rock, Holy Trinity and Bartram Trail. They dropped three in a row (Creekside, Lincoln and Viera), all quality opponents. Amaria King, Avery Haney and Ali Haney lead the Conquerors at the net. Taylor Teaman and Ariel Ross are tops in digs and assists, respectively. The Conquerors are sitting pretty in the FHSAA volleyball rankings, currently in second place in the region behind Ocala Trinity Catholic.

4. (4) Bartram Trail (9-5, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Arnold, Creekside (twice), Episcopal, Yulee.

Glance: The Bears went 4-3 since our last Super 6, beating Arnold, Creekside, North Bay Haven and Thompson (Ala.). They lost to Trinity Christian, Cherokee and Jefferson, the latter two Georgia schools who are a combined 41-8. Jenna Otts surged past the 200-kill mark since our last check in (203). Sydney Lewis (210 assists, 126 digs, 32 aces) is a versatile weapon for the Bears. Abigail Johnson (170 assists) is also closing in on the 200-assist mark.

5. (NR) Creekside (10-4, Class 7A)

Notable wins: Buchholz, Holy Trinity Episcopal, Episcopal, Middleburg, Nease, St. Augustine, Tocoi Creek, Trinity Christian.

Glance: The Knights return to the rankings after a 4-3 week, including a 3-2 mark at the River City Classic. They beat Holy Trinity, Buchholz and Trinity Christian and Menendez over that stretch. Killian Burnett (95 kills) and Allison Green (70 kills), Vivi Vasquez (210 digs) and Tyler Patterson (353 assists) power the Knights. Creekside is ranked sixth in the FHSAA rankings in Region 1-7A, right behind rival Bartram.

T6. (NR) Beachside (11-1, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Atlantic Coast, Fernandina Beach, Matanzas, Stanton, Tocoi Creek, Williston.

Glance: The Barracudas, a first-year program, make their Super 6 debut after storming through the Coastal Division bracket to win the JJVA River City Classic last week. They rank second behind Bishop Kenny in the Region 1-4A FHSAA rankings and have won seven consecutive matches. Their lone loss is to No. 1 Ponte Vedra. Next week’s lineup will give Beachside a good idea of where it’s at right now. It visits Bartram (Tuesday), Mandarin (Wednesday) and Nease (Thursday). Adriana Jeanpierre (124 kills) and Laney Lipovetsky (110 kills), Macey Williams (149 digs) and Erica Duffy (212 assists) lead Beachside.

T6. (6) Bolles (10-4, Class 4A)

Notable wins: Baker County, Effingham County (Ga.), Episcopal, Harvest Community, Keystone Heights, The Rock, Tocoi Creek.

Glance: The Bulldogs went 4-2 since our last Super 6, including wins over Episcopal, Effingham County, Roswell and The Rock. Grace Albaugh (165 kills, 42.4% kill percentage) is closing in on a 200-kill senior season. Bella Bergeron (86 kills) will be over 100 by next week. Anika Pillai (98 digs), Gracie Arnett (97 digs, 233 assists) and Penelope Kavalieros (97 digs) lead the Bulldogs.

Dropped out

Ridgeview (10-6, Class 5A).

Others to watch

Atlantic Coast (7-3, Class 7A); Baker County (8-5, Class 4A); Bishop Snyder (12-5, Class 3A); Christ’s Church (9-3, Class 2A); Columbia (13-5, Class 5A); Episcopal (5-8, Class 3A); Fernandina Beach (10-2, Class 4A); Fletcher (4-5, Class 6A); Fort White (6-1, Class 1A); Harvest Community (5-7, Class 2A); Mandarin (11-5, Class 7A); Matanzas (9-5, Class 6A); Middleburg (5-7, Class 5A); Providence (7-7, Class 3A); St. Johns Country Day (9-2, Class 2A); Ridgeview (10-6, Class 5A); Sandalwood (10-4, Class 7A); Stanton (10-3, Class 5A); Union County (10-5, Class 1A).