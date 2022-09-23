Down on the farm: Ponte Vedra grad Young finishes season with minors-best 118 runs

(John Minchillo, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The area is well-represented in professional baseball. Each Friday during the season, we’ll update how area players are doing in minor league baseball. Want to know how local products are doing in Major League Baseball? That update is published on Thursday. All stats are through Sept. 22 games.

How locals are faring in the minor leagues

Pos., Player, Local tie, Level, Team, MLB affiliate

P, Skylar Arias, Oakleaf, High-A, Winston-Salem, White Sox, Finished season 2-1 with 40 Ks, 4.44 ERA, 4 saves in 24.1 IP in 26 games.

P, Hunter Barco, Bolles, TBA, TBA, Pirates, Second-round draft pick will miss the year after undergoing Tommy John surgery in the spring.

P, Michael Baumann, JU, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Is 2-6 with 4.20 ERA, 81 Ks in 60 IP this season in the minors. Is 1-3 with 4.29 ERA, 15 Ks in 21 IP in the majors this year. Has been back with Baltimore since Sept. 11.

P Kyle Bird, Flagler, Triple-A, Tacoma, Mariners, Is 6-1 with 6.60 ERA, 46 Ks in 46.1 IP. Picked up win against Las Vegas on Sept. 18 with an inning of work.

P, Bo Bonds, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Blue Jays, Blue Jays, Recent draft pick signed with Toronto on July 26; assigned to FCL Blue Jays but didn’t play.

P, Zach Bryant, JU, Double-A, Portland, Red Sox, Is 1-4 with 30 Ks, 7.64 ERA in 33 IP. Place on 7-day injured list on Aug. 9.

IF, Tyler Callihan, Providence, High-A, Dayton, Reds, Finished season .250 with 7 HR, 33 RBI, 15 stolen bases and 45 runs scored.

P, Blair Calvo, Nease/Flagler, Double-A, Hartford, Rockies, Is 5-2 with 49 Ks, 2.92ERA in 37 IP.

LF, Willie Carter, Fort White, High-A, Rome, Braves, Hitting .221 with 28 RBI, 25 runs scored and 5 SBs. Placed on 60-day injured list on Sept. 6.

P, Bradford Depperman, UNF, High-A, South Bend, Cubs, Finished season 3-1 with 22 Ks, 3.68 ERA in 22 IP.

CF, Donnie Dewees, UNF, Triple-A, Tennessee, Cubs, Hitting .286 with 6 RBI, HR, 8 runs scored and 4 stolen bases. Hasn’t played since April 27 due to injury. Transferred from 7-day injured list to 60-day injured list on June 25.

P, Austin Drury, UNF, Double-A, Tulsa, Dodgers, Was 4-1 with 4.34 ERA, 30 Ks in 37.1 IP before his release on July 30.

IF, Max Ferguson, Bolles, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Finished season hitting .214 with 95 runs scored, 7 HR, 60 RBI and 61 stolen bases between the California League and South Atlantic League, one of the highest totals in the minors.

P, JC Flowers, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Altoona, Pirates, Finished 7-6 with 62 Ks, 2.88 ERA, 3 saves in 68.2 IP. Placed on 7-day injured list on Aug. 29.

P, Chris Gau, JU/University Christian, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Is 5-3 with 61 Ks, 3.34 ERA, save in 56.2 IP.

P, Frank German, UNF, Triple-A, Worcester, Red Sox, Is 5-2 with 2.72 ERA, 64 Ks in 49.2 IP. Was called up to bigs last week.

P, Zach Greene, Atlantic Coast, Triple-A, Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, Yankees, Is 9-0 with 3.24 ERA, 94 Ks in 66.2 IP.

C, Nathan Hickey, Providence, High-A, Greenville, Red Sox, Finished the season hitting .263 with 62 RBI, 16 HR, 50 runs scored.

P, Michael Darrell-Hicks, JU, Class-A, Inland Empire, Angels, Recent undrafted free agent signee is 2-1 with 10 Ks, 10.61 ERA in 9.1 IP.

P, AJ Labas, Trinity Christian, Class-A, Fort Myers, Twins, Is 1-1 with 18 Ks, 5.14 ERA in 14 IP.

P Justin Lawrence, First Coast/JU, Rockies, Rockies, He’s been back and forth between the minors and the bigs this season. Is 1-0 with a save, 49 Ks in 29.1 IP in Triple-A. Is 3-1 with 4.70 ERA, 44 Ks in 38.1 IP with Colorado.

OF, Todd Lott, First Coast/Trinity Christian, High-A, Peoria, Cardinals, Finished season hitting .243 with 56 RBI, 14 HR, 67 runs scored.

CF, Austin Martin, Trinity Christian, Double-A, Wichita, Twins, Hitting .241 with 35 RBI, 35 stolen bases and 60 runs scored.

P, Chris Mauloni, Oakleaf/JU, High-A, West Michigan, Tigers, Did not play this season as he remains on the injured list. Is 3-5 with a pair of saves, 87 Ks, 4.34 ERA in one season of minor league ball.

IF, Hueston Morrill, Suwannee, Rookie, FCL Yankees, Yankees, Recent free agent signee was placed in rookie ball but hasn’t played yet.

OF, Tanner Murphy, Bartram Trail/UNF, Class-A, St. Lucie, Mets, Finished season hitting .236 with 23 RBI, 28 runs scored.

P Tyler Myrick, Columbia, Class-A, San Jose Giants, Giants, Finished 2-3 with 41 Ks, 6 saves, 2.85 ERA in 41 IP.

C, Brian Navarreto, Arlington CD, Triple-A, Nashville, Brewers, Hitting .270 with 17 RBI, 19 runs scored, 3 HR.

P, Trent Palmer, JU, Double-A, New Hampshire, Blue Jays, Is 2-3 with 3.90 ERA, 69 Ks in 55.1 IP. Will miss rest of season after being moved from 7-day injured list to full season injured list on Aug. 5.

P, Zach Rafuse, Baker County, High-A, Lansing, Athletics, A career 4-2 hurler with 1.91 ERA, 46 Ks in 47 IP before release,

P, Tyler Santana, JU, Class-A, Myrtle Beach, Cubs, Finished season 11-1 with 93 Ks, save, 2.28 ERA in 98.2 IP.

OF, DJ Stewart, Bolles, Triple-A, Norfolk, Orioles, Hitting .280 with 6 HR, 20 runs scored, 18 RBI. Had 3 at-bats in the bigs this season before being sent to Triple-A. Remains on 7-day injured list.

P, Spencer Stockton, JU, Double-A, Chattanooga, Finished season 6-3 with 68 Ks, 3.50 ERA in 64.1 IP.

2B, L.J. Talley, Charlton County, Triple-A, Buffalo, Hitting .271 with 54 RBI, 46 runs scored, 12 HR, 12 stolen bases.

2B, Brett Wisely, Sandalwood, Double-A, Montgomery, Rays, Hitting .274 with 15 HR, 58 RBI, 32 stolen bases and 86 runs scored.

OF, Jacob Young, Ponte Vedra, Fredericksburg, Class-A, Nationals, Finished season hitting .262 with 52 stolen bases, 46 RBI and 118 runs scored. Led all levels of minor league baseball with his runs total.