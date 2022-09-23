News4JAGs predictions: Can the Jaguars put West Coast struggles behind them?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The Jaguars head to the West Coast for a clash with the Chargers. Can Jacksonville (1-1) follow up a dominant performance against the Colts with a victory in LA? Each week, the News4JAX sports staff will offer predictions on the game.

Justin Barney

Season: 1-1.

What a performance last week. That was about as dominant as it gets for the Jaguars. The defense has seldom been as good as it was against the Colts. The ability to pressure the quarterback has led to a surge in turnovers. That pressure needs to continue this week against Justin Herbert, who won’t be at full strength if he plays. Make Herbert uncomfortable is the key to a win here. History here is what worries me. The West Coast has been the kiss of death for the Jaguars. As much improvement as there’s been I still think winning in California is tough. Chargers 27, Jaguars 17.

Cole Pepper

Season: 1-1.

I like the improvement we’ve seen from the Jaguars through two games, but Sunday’s test is a big one. On the road — on the West Coast — against a team with a big-time pass rush. I’m not ready to say the Jaguars are improved enough to overcome all of the obstacles, even if the Chargers are dealing with injuries. Chargers 27 Jaguars 20.

Jamal St. Cyr

Season: 1-1.

The Chargers are a team with Super Bowl aspirations. This is a the type of game that will tell everyone just where this Jaguars team is at. I don’t think the Jaguars are in the same conversation as the Chargers ... yet. The thing that gives me pause on making my pick is Justin Herbert’s rib injury. It looks like he will play but just how healthy is he? If I was Mike Caldwell I’d send the house early and find out. If Herbert leaves the game, I think Jaguars win. But as things stand right now I have to pick Los Angeles. Chargers 28, Jaguars 17.